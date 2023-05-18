Golden Star Enterprises DBA Super Fresh Foods Inc. Announces Contract with Premium Meals Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMARKETS: GSPT) DBA Super Fresh Foods (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has signed Premium Meals Inc. (the “Client”) to a white label production contract whereby the Company will manage all meal production and fulfillment for the Client.



Established in 2018, Premium Meals offers healthy meal prep delivery and pickup services in the Greater Vancouver and surrounding area. They are dedicated to providing fresh, high-quality, and nutritious meals catered to consumer lifestyle or goals. They ensure top quality customer service and flavors that fuse tasty elements from a vast variety of cultures in Vancouver.

Please visit https://www.premiummeals.ca/

Company CEO Benny Doro commented, “We are aggressively expanding our business development and setting the framework for a strong foundation with new affiliations. Our subscription-based model has a track record of success and Super Fresh Foods has the opportunity to increase revenues both organically and through partnerships.”

OTC Markets

The OTC Markets confirmed the Company application items were in good standing, and the Company finalized the Change in Control for OTC: GSPT on May 9, 2023. Please visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GSPT/profile

Name Change

The Company recently received authorization to change its name from Golden Star Enterprises to Super Fresh Foods in the State of Delaware where Golden Star Enterprises is registered. The Company has now filed its initial request to FINRA and will be following up with further documentation.

The Company has also reached out to various stock data providers such as Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade and MarketWatch to update their published information on the Company’s stock fundamentals.

About Super Fresh Foods

Super Fresh Foods Inc. is a direct-to-consumer successful meal subscription company which uses a customized proprietary software to manage its logistics by tracking meals from ordering, ingredient acquisition, meal preparation, delivery, and payment across a broad platform of meal delivery assets.

Super Fresh Foods was established in 2022 and operates through a partnership with All Your Foods in the Vancouver, British Columbia metropolitan area to deliver meals under its “ All Your Meals ” brand.

All Your Meals is for people who want to eat healthy food without sacrificing taste and without the hassle of preparing every meal at home. Using proprietary Super Fresh recipes, the All Your Foods kitchen delivers our delicious meals for clients to heat and eat, without sacrificing the freshness or flavor we expect from a home cooked meal. Please visit www.superfreshfoods.ca

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Paddy Smyth

7025086517

hello@superfreshfoods.ca