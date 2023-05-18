Liquid Biofuels Market Growth Looks Promising as Transportation Biofuels Create a Buzz: Fairfield Market Research

London, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising consumer awareness regarding the massive clean energy potential of liquid biofuels will largely favor the liquid biofuels market. In addition, the supportive role of governments setting Net-Zero targets, and policy compliance will collectively accelerate the progression of liquid biofuels industry in long term. With rapidly growing need for reducing the overall dependence on conventional fossil fuels, liquid biofuels present an effective potential alternative to replacing energy needs from central home heating to commercial vehicle fuel. Against the unwavering diesel and gasoline consumption, liquid biofuels like biodiesel, and ethanol have been gaining traction, which indicates a promising growth outlook for the market in the near future.

A new study of Fairfield Market Research would provide a detailed insightful analysis of the global liquid biofuels market along with the growth forecast. “Liquid biofuels have been here for around a couple of decades now; however, their application in transportation sector has been prominent and will drive the market growth ahead. With more governments eying energy-independent public transport systems, adoption of liquid biofuels will see an uptrend,” states an analyst at the company.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Liquid Biofuels Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-biofuels-market/more-information

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Notably increasing preference for biodiesel as a potential vehicle fuel alternative tends to ensure energy security in addition to improving the overall air quality. A growing effort toward slashing the transportation industry’s reliance on petroleum is rapidly translating into greater inclination toward biofuels. Liquid biofuels especially are expected to provide the industry with some concrete, sustainable fuel alternatives that are also safer, and cleaner. Given the rate of advanced biofuel consumption by transport sector, the transportation biofuels segment is projected to remain dominance in the liquid biofuels market in long run.

“Toward the end of 2030, the adoption of biofuels by transportation sector is likely to grow exponentially, and we believe there would be a whopping threefold growth in revenues for liquid biofuel producers in the industry,” remarks the analyst.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Primary regional analysis of the global liquid biofuels marker reveals North America’s clear dominance as the region makes adequate area available for biofuel producers, and promises ample, continuous feedstock in long term. While the US retains lead on the back of excellent energy initiatives, Canada also reflects abundant opportunity as the country eyes nearly 30% reduction in GHG emission by 2030-end. Moreover, the governments in South and Central America have been keen on stepping up their game in ensuring energy independence, and security. Besides the US, major countries that have been proactively engaged in biofuel space and are seeking energy independence in the years to come, include Venezuela, Brazil, and some of the European countries, shows research.

Key Players in Global Liquid Biofuels Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Incorporated, Alto Ingredients Inc., Praj Industries, Sapphire Energy, Australian Renewable Fuels Limited, Coskata Inc., Cosan Limited, RB Fuels, Renewable Energy Corp., Gevo Inc., Green Plains, Valero Energy Corp., Wilmar International, Petrobras, Algenol, Butamax

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Liquid Biofuels Market

Liquid Biofuels Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value and Volume, 2019 - 2022

Volume Consumption at Regional and Country Level, 2023 - 2030

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value and Volume, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2023 - 2030

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Production Output Analysis (Major Producing Regions)

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-biofuels-market/request-customization

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk