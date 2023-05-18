Tillman Digital Cities Announces Connectivity Partnership with Penn Entertainment, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tillman Digital Cities (TDC), a leading developer, owner, and operator of in-building connectivity infrastructure and solutions in the United States, today announced a partnership with Penn Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) to improve in-building LTE and 5G cellular coverage and capacity within Penn Entertainment casinos, hotels, and gaming properties.



The partnership extends nationally with Penn Entertainment. TDC’s solution leverages the SOLiD ALLIANCE 5G Distributed Antenna System (DAS) platform to provide advanced cellular voice and data services for patrons. Additionally, the neutral host network infrastructure will support all mobile network operators as well as FirstNet, the national public safety network. The initial deployments are now live at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas and Argosy Riverside Casino in Riverside, Missouri.

“We’re excited to partner with Penn Entertainment and bring our top-of-the-line connectivity to all of their locations across the U.S.,” said TDC Chief Operating Officer Joel McIntyre. “TDC’s solutions for connectivity enable Penn Entertainment to better serve their employees and guests, creating a more seamless digital experience.”

TDC’s solution enables Penn Entertainment to offer guests unrivaled connectivity with next-generation wireless infrastructure, and powers its modernized “3C” (Cordless, Cashless, and Contactless) global iGaming and sports betting strategy.

"We're committed to enhancing every guest experience,” said Carlos Figueroa, Vice President of Infrastructure for Penn Entertainment. "This was a key factor in our decision to work with Tillman Digital Cities. TDC cares deeply about the customer experience, which enables our venues to offer exceptional hospitality and consistent, best-in-class connectivity service to our guests."

“Seamless connectivity is the lifeblood of today’s hospitality experience, and we are gratified to support TDC in the delivery of this amenity for Penn Entertainment’s patrons,” said Scott Deweese, SVP and GM, SOLiD Americas.

Founded in 2020 and based in New York, TDC is a one-stop-shop provider for in-building connectivity and “network as a service” infrastructure. TDC works directly with all constituents, including mobile network operators, real estate owners, and enterprise customers, to design, install, optimize, and maintain in-building networks and infrastructure.

About Tillman Digital Cities

Tillman Digital Cities (TDC) is a rapidly growing telecom infrastructure company providing a one-stop-shop for in-building connectivity and “Network-as-a-Service” solutions. TDC designs, finances, builds and operates indoor networks and infrastructure across the U.S. for major carriers and venue owners. Tillman Digital Cities is a portfolio company of Tillman Global Holdings (TGH), a global holding company focused on long-term value. To learn more information please visit https://www.tillmandc.com/

About Penn Entertainment

Penn Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences. A member of the S&P 500®, Penn operates 44 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions and iCasino in five under a portfolio of well-recognized brands including Hollywood Casino®, L’Auberge®, Barstool Sportsbook® and theScore Bet®. Penn’s highly differentiated strategy, which is focused on organic cross-sell opportunities, is reinforced by its investments in owned technology, including a state-of-the-art media and betting platform and an in-house iCasino content studio. The Company’s portfolio is further bolstered by its industry-leading mychoice customer loyalty program, which offers its over 25 million members a unique set of rewards and experiences across business channels. Penn is deeply committed to fostering a culture that welcomes a diverse set of customers and dedicated team members. The Company has been consistently ranked in the top two as “Employer of First Choice” over the last nine years in the Bristol Associates-Spectrum Gaming’s Executive Satisfaction Survey. In addition, as a long-standing good corporate citizen, Penn is also committed to being a trusted and valued member of its communities and a responsible steward of our finite natural resources.

About SOLiD

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at many of the world’s best-known and most challenging venues. From the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, professional and college sports venues, government, industrial and logistics facilities, SOLiD’s modular solutions scale to every challenge. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class solutions with ALLIANCE 5G DAS, RocketWAVE 5G repeaters, Infinity Access optical fronthaul and backhaul, and Open RAN (O-RAN) networks. Edge Connectivity, SOLiD Coverage, visit www.solid.com/us/ or call 1-(888) 409-9997.