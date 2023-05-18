DELTA DENTAL OF VIRGINIA FOUNDATION AWARDS $775,000 IN GRANTS TO VIRGINIA SAFETY-NET ORGANIZATIONS IMPROVING ORAL HEALTH IN THE COMMONWEALTH

ROANOKE, Va., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation today announced $775,000 in grants awarded to 12 safety-net providers focused on meeting critical oral health needs in Virginia.

“We are committed to expanding access to oral health programs throughout the state, and this year, more than ever before, our safety-net clinic partners tell us they are facing workforce challenges that are limiting access for the region’s most vulnerable patients,” said Frank Lucia, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental of Virginia. “With these grants and other workforce initiatives throughout the state, we are implementing long-term strategies to help grow and diversify Virginia’s dental workforce.”

Various initiatives funded this year include programs to increase patient access to dental care, initiatives to expand the safety-net clinic workforce and direct-to-home comprehensive oral health education programs.

Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation 2023 grantees include:

“It’s clear that these organizations are determined to meet the oral health needs of their communities today and far into the future,” said Polly Raible, executive director of the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation. “The programs funded ensure that we’re responding to current challenges, while also investing in the long-term expansion of dental access for all Virginians.”

The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation is in its eleventh year of creating healthy smiles in the commonwealth. Since its inception in 2012, the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation has developed, implemented and supported many unique community collaborations with health and wellness partners throughout the state to promote oral health initiatives. For more information about the grant program and other Foundation initiatives, please visit DeltaDentalVA.com/foundation.

About Delta Dental of Virginia

Established in 1964, Delta Dental of Virginia is the largest dental benefits provider in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Delta Dental of Virginia provides high-quality, cost-effective dental plans to more than two million members. Through its foundation, Delta Dental of Virginia has donated millions of dollars to improve the oral health of Virginians.

Delta Dental of Virginia is a member of the national Delta Dental Plans Association (DDPA). Since 1954, the DDPA has worked to improve oral health nationally. Delta Dental member companies serve more than 83 million people in more than 152,000 groups across the nation.

About Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation

The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation is committed to improving the oral health of all Virginians. Created in 2012 by Delta Dental of Virginia, the Foundation supports education, program development and community partnership initiatives that help create healthy smiles in Virginia through improved access to oral health care, education and research.