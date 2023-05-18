Ergo21 achieve a significant accomplishment: Announcing record-breaking sales of their cushion units

Newport Beach, California , May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergo21, the creator of innovative cushions and back support products, has reached a significant milestone by selling over 100,000 units of its unique cushion. The Ergo21 cushion was designed by Steve Gambhir, who experienced back discomfort during his daily six-hour commute on the Los Angeles freeways. After trying several cushions without finding relief, Gambhir discovered LiquiCell, a liquid-filled membrane technology.

Users of Ergo21’s product have been sharing positive feedback, with many acknowledging Ergo21’s comfort. The product has gained popularity among various professionals, including truck drivers, taxi drivers, police officers, pilots, and individuals who are seated for a prolonged time throughout the day.

The company has achieved this milestone through its commitment to providing high-quality cushions which are backed by a patented LiquiCell technology. This innovative combination of low-viscosity fluid and strategically placed seal points control the flow of liquid, reducing some of the discomfort associated with prolonged contact between the body and an object.

LiquiCell technology equalizes perpendicular pressure at the point of contact, significantly reducing skin friction and soft tissue shear stress, two of the most influential factors related to discomfort and pressure sores. The company ensures that the cushions are made of high-quality, breathable materials and filled with viscoelastic foam in order to provide the users with superior comfort and support.

Gambhir’s LiquiCell cushion has seen positive feedback from organizations and customers alike, receiving awards and commendations from the Spondylitis Society of Los Angeles and the International Pain Organization. Ergo21 provides a money-back guarantee on all its products, standing firmly behind its LiquiCell technology.

Ergo21's success has inspired Gambhir to expand the product line to include LiquiCell-filled bicycle seats, pillowcases, and shoe insoles.

“The Ergo21 cushion is not only designed for use in vehicles but also on sofas, beds, and during yoga and meditation. Our commitment to improving people's quality of life through innovative products that work has earned us a loyal customer base, with many customers expressing gratitude for the significant impact our cushions have had on their lives”, says Steve Gambhir, the Founder of Ergo21.







Media contact:

Name: Steve Gambhir

Email: info@ergo21.com







