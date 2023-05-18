Phytogenic Feed Additives Market to Observe Utmost Growth of 1,744.34 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Competitive Outlook

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has released a new report titled " Phytogenic Feed Additives Market " which delves deep into growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment. In an exceptional Phytogenic Feed Additives market analysis report, several aspects of the market research and analysis for the Phytogenic Feed Additives industry have been underlined. By understanding that the market is regarded as the heart of the economy, this report is prepared on the basis of the ever-changing behavior of the market to make it the best one. Competent data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accuracy and correctness. With the study of competitor analysis, the Phytogenic Feed Additives industry can get a knowhow of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.



A few of the most important objectives of the significant Phytogenic Feed Additives market document include; studying and forecasting the market size in the worldwide market. The report also studies and compares the market status and forecast between major regions, namely, the US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the rest of the world. The research studies involved in the global Phytogenic Feed Additives market analysis report help to estimate several important aspects that include but are not limited to investment in a rising market, success of a new product, and expansion of market share.

The global phytogenic feed additives market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 1,744.34 million by 2030.

Phytogenic is a class of organic growth promoters used as feed additives that are derived from herbs, spices, or other plants. The range of phytogenic feed additives is broad and includes essential oils and active ingredient classes such as saponins, flavonoids, mucilages, tannins, and bitter and pungent substances. Phytogenic feed additives are substances of plant origin added to animal diets at recommended levels to enhance animal growth and nutrition.

The global phytogenic feed additives market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an analyst brief. Our team will help you create a revenue-impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

The surging demand for natural feed additives, the increase in consumption of animal protein, stringent regulations on antibiotic feed additives, and the escalating concern regarding animal welfare, are some of the factors expected to drive market growth. However, the availability of established alternatives for feed additives in the market is expected to restrain the market growth

Opportunity:

Rising Demand for Phytogenic Feed Additives in Aquaculture and Pet Feeds

The market of organic aquaculture is escalating as it tends to protect the consumers' health by the reduced usage of any synthetic or harmful chemicals. The growth of organic aquaculture leads to the increased involvement of organic feed additives in manufacturing organic aquaculture feed such as phytogenic feed additives. So, the increase in organic aquaculture is expected to create an opportunity for market growth.

Using phytogenic feed additives in aquaculture feed improves fish's appetite and acts as an organic growth promotor. In addition, the anti-microbial and anti-fungal properties of phytogenics are said to improve the health of fish by preventing and curing various diseases.

In conclusion, the aquaculture market is growing because of fish consumption by meat eaters and involvement in medicinal supplements such as fish oils. As aquaculture is now inclined towards organic methods, the consumption of organic-based feeds is increasing. Due to all reasons stated above, the usage of phytogenic feed additives in aquaculture is expected to provide an opportunity for market growth and all the phytogenic feed additive manufacturers.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Indian Herbs announced the launch of a new product named HEATBEAT for poultry. This product is a combination of natural vitamin C, organic chromium complex, and mint. This launch helped the company in the expansion of its product portfolio.

In February 2022, Orffa announced a new distribution agreement with Eigenmann & Veronelli, a leading solution provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry in Rho (MI), Italy. This agreement would help the company to promote its products in Italy.

The most prominent players in the Phytogenic Feed Additives market include.

Cargill, Incorporated

DSM

Kemin Industries, Inc.

ADM

Nutreco

Natural Remedies

Himalaya Wellness Company

Vinayak Ingredients India

Silvateam S.p.a.

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

Tegasa

MIAVIT GMBH

Indian Herbs

Customer DOSTOFARM GmbH

British Horse Feeds

Orffa

Igusol

Glamac International Private Limited

Nor-Feed

A comprehensive analysis will be provided covering the following points in the report:

Executive Market Summary

Scope of the Phytogenic Feed Additives Report

Key Finding and Recommendations

Growth and Investment Opportunities

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive landscape and SWOT Analysis

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Segmentation Outlook

Regional Outlook

Company Profiles of Key Players

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global Phytogenic Feed Additives market over the period. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider

Key Market Segments Covered in Phytogenic Feed Additives Industry Research

Type

Flavonoids

Saponins

Oleoresins

Tannins

Type of Animal Feed

Poultry feed

Ruminants feed

Aqua feed

Swine feed

Sources

Herbs

Spices

Form

Dry

Liquid

Function

Performance Enhancers

Antimicrobial Properties

Palatability Enhancers

Digestion Enhancers

Key Industry Drivers:

Stringent Regulations on Antibiotic Feed Additives

Antibiotics are a class of organic, semi-organic, or synthetic compounds with anti-microbial activity that are widely used to treat and prevent infectious illnesses in humans and animals. They may also be added to feed as growth promoters to aid in the development of animals.

The use of antibiotics in poultry and livestock production is seen as advantageous by farmers and the economy as a whole because it has generally improved poultry performance economically and effectively. However, the potential spread of antibiotic-resistant strains of pathogenic and non-pathogenic organisms into the environment and their subsequent transmission to humans via the food chain could seriously affect public health. Legislation and other restrictions on antibiotic usage in farm animals are being established worldwide due to these health concerns.

Restraint/Challenge:

Availability of Established Alternatives for Feed Additives

Phytogenic feed additives are sought in animal husbandry to enhance immunity, performance, and overall health. The offset effects of antibiotics and increased production, the phytogenic feed additives introduced various feed components and the required adjustments in animal management.

Although phytogenic feed additives have various benefits and enhance animal performance and health, other natural feed additives such as prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes, organic acids, salts, essential oils, and seaweed are marketed. These additives are made from organic sources, including minerals, plants, and microbes. They are employed in animal nutrition to boost an animal's performance, health, and welfare. Besides phytogenic feed additives, numerous feed additives companies have recently introduced new products for some natural feed additives.

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this phytogenic feed additives market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Turkey, and rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, and rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global phytogenic feed additives market due to the growing need for phytogenic feed additives and the careful handling and antimicrobial feeding of animals. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific phytogenic feed additives market due to increased livestock production such as swine, poultry, and cattle. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe phytogenic feed additives market due to surging demand for natural feed in the country. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America phytogenic feed additives market due to increased consumption of animal protein.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Type Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Type of Animal Feed Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Sources Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Form Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Function Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Region Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

