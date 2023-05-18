Medical Tape Market Size Worth USD 4.2 Billion by 2032 at 4.20% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical tapes Industry Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Medical tapes Market Information by Products, Application, End User And Region - Forecast Till 2032”, the market is projected to grow from USD 3.02 billion in 2023 to USD 4.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.20% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Scope:

Medical tapes are extensively helpful in bonding materials such as plastic and metal. These medical tapes have various forms utilized extensively for various purposes, which are in several materials such as nonwoven, textiles, and films. Medical tapes include attaching gauze, medical tape bandages, and other dressings to the skin around wounds.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11677

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 4.2 Billion CAGR 4.20% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Products, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Hospital and Surgery Facilities Are Expanding, Speeding Up Market Growth The rising healthcare-acquired infections and frequency of wounds and injuries

Medical Tape Market Competitive Outlook:

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for medical tapes includes players such as:

H.B. Fuller (US)

Dow (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Ashland Inc. (US)

Chemence (UK)

3M (US)

Andover Healthcare Inc.

Arkema Group (France)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Ad Tape & Label Company, Inc.

Winner Medical Group, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Dynarex Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG.

Medical Tape Market Trends:



Market Drivers

The global Medical tapes industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the high investment in innovation and the development of medical devices. Medical tapes can be utilized in several applications ranging from internal & external medical applications to medical device assembly. Furthermore, these products' advantages are also believed to be one of the vital parameters supporting the enhancement of the market over the assessment period. Moreover, factors such as a rise in the number of people afflicted with cardiovascular diseases, the applications of the product in internal medical applications, and the rising elderly population are also projected to enhance the performance of the medical tapes market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Medical Tapes: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-tape-market-11677

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Medical tape market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Medical Tape Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types of medical tapes, the Synthetics segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global market over the assessment period. The segment is further segmented into Polyethylene glycol, acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, silicone, and Others. The main parameter supporting the development of the segment across the globe is its high-quality performance over natural. Furthermore, these tapes can be modified based on the requirement and have better adhesive properties than natural adhesives. On the other hand, the natural segment is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years. The segment is divided into Albumin, Fibrin, Collagen, and Other Natural.

Among all the medical tape application areas, the dental segment secured the leading position across the global market for medical tapes in 2021. These tapes are utilized in dentistry like Restorative Adhesives, Dental surgical Tissue Bonding, Denture Bonding, and others.

Medical Tape Market Regional Insights

The global market for medical tapes is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region held the top position across the global medical tapes industry, with the largest contribution of approximately 25%. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the high investment in medical device innovation and development. Furthermore, the region is known for the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, which in turn is projected to enhance the performance of the regional market over the assessment period.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=11677

The European regional market for Medical tapes is anticipated to showcase considerable development over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the enhanced application of medical devices. Furthermore, the high old age population is also considered one of the crucial parameters enhancing the regional market's growth. Moreover, the rise in the number of chronic diseases across the region is also likely to boost the performance of the market over the assessment period. In addition, the region is spending a lot of amounts on the development of medical tapes, which in turn is projected to catalyze the development of the medical tape market across the region over the coming years.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type (Orthopedic/Spine Treatments, Oncology/Cancer Treatments, Cosmetic Treatments, Cardiovascular Treatments, Dental Treatments, Fertility/IVF Treatments, others), by Regions - Forecast Till 2030

Medical Devices Market Research Report Information By Device Type (Cardiac Monitoring, Diagnostic, and Drug Delivery), By Therapeutic Application (Gastrointestinal Surgery, General Surgery, and Diagnostic Imaging), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Diagnostic Centers & Research Laboratory), And By Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

Medical Digital Imaging Devices Market Research Report Information by Type (X-Ray, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging, MRI), Technology (2D, B/Color, 3D/4D), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and others) and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.