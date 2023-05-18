Vezbi Super App Adds Leadership to AI Division

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Vezbi, Inc , a subsidiary of WPF Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH), announces the appointment of Robert Stone as its ‘Director of AI and New Technology’. Mr. Stone will guide the launch of the Vezbi AI Marketplace into the Vezbi ecosystem which will bring together all of the various AIs (e.g. ChatGPTs, Bard, etc) into a centralized mobile accessible location. Users will be able to sort, rate & review, and join community discussions. In addition, Mr. Stone will advise and guide the development of Vezbi's AI Virtual Assistant which will help users manage and organize their digital and real world lives. Vezbi sees the adoption of AI into its ecosystem as the ultimate evolution of the Super App.



Robert Stone is an entrepreneur who has advised executives at Google, Robert Bosch, The National Football League, New Zealand Parliament, CenturyLink, SK Telecom's Venture Capital Division, Alchemist Accelerator, Stanford StartX, and many others on accelerating their growth. He was a founding team member that grew Rhythms.Net from 7 employees to 2,500 after an IPO and purchase by MCI. Robert was part of the founding team that raised $750,000,000 for Terabeam from Softbank and Lucent. He has been awarded numerous awards for his work in early-stage technology companies. Crunchbase 2020 ranked him among the top 3 influencers in Orange County, CA. He has lived and worked in Australia and New Zealand, ranking among the top 10 out of 10,600 innovators.

Anyone who is interested in joining or collaborating with the Vezbi AI Marketplace, please contact info@vezbi.ai

About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. What makes Vezbi so unique is its commitment to no algorithms , no anonymity, and no data selling. As accountability is the emphasis of the app, Vezbi believes that it is the first true Super App in the United States, and will become a platform which will minimize fake reviews, fake news and online bullying.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

CONTACT

Vezbi, Inc

Investor Relations Contact

investors@vezbi.com