[Latest] Global High Strength Concrete Market Size/Share Worth USD 507.9 Billion by 2030 at a 5.0% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, US, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “High Strength Concrete Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type "(Ready-mix/Pre-mix, Precast concrete, On-site), By Application (Underground Construction, Inground swimming pool Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, Other Applications), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global High Strength Concrete Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 169 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 211.36 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 507.9 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

High-strength concrete is defined as concrete with a specified compressive strength of 55 MPa (8000 psi) or higher. It has a compressive strength of over 69 MPa (10,000 psi) and is routinely produced daily. It has many vital attributes, widely preferred in various end-use industries. For instance, it has high strength and resilience compared to an average concert and is resistant to uncertain environmental factors. As a result, it has a wide range of applications in various end-use industries, including building & construction, residential, commercial, and others.

Market Drivers.

Robust demand from the building and construction sector

The high strength concrete is a very agile material and makes the building structure less porous, which increases the bond strength and also helps in lowering the construction time and reducing costs owing to which it is widely used in the repair and construction activity. In response to this, increasing demand from the building & construction sector is one of the critical factors responsible for the growth of the global high-strength concrete market.

Market Restraints

Lack of technology and skilled labor

However, unfamiliarity with making high-strength concrete technology and lack of awareness regarding high-strength concrete methods and techniques will affect the overall market growth.

Opportunities.

Development of bridges

High strength is preferred over conventional concrete material due to its low volatile organic content. Therefore, high-strength concrete is used extensively in the bridges and construction sector as it is resistant to corrosion, scratch, and chemical spill and possesses high strength. For instance, according to an article published by Invest India in the year July 2022, the construction industry is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025.

Furthermore, advancement in concrete technology and the availability of raw materials has spurred the usage of high-strength concrete. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for high-strength concrete in the construction sector.

Challenges

High production cost

The high installation and machine costs will be challenging in the high-strength concrete market . In response to this, the need for more skilled labour and technical knowledge regarding the installation of the shotcrete technique will restrain the overall market.

Report Highlights.

The segment includes ready-mix/pre-mix, precast concrete, and on-site based on product type.

The segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow with a total share of 28% over the forecast period. In on-site-based high-strength concrete, ingredients, including water, are mixed before introduction into the buildings. Furthermore, the on-site high-strength concrete has a higher water-holding capacity than the pre-mix. These factors are escalating the demand for the on-site-based high-strength concrete market during the forecast period. In addition, the growing population led to a rise in demand for building and construction where on-site high-strength concrete is used for making columns, walls, and slabs.

Furthermore, the on-site high-strength concrete is preferred over any other type owing to its various benefits, such as controlling water content, easy spraying, and adding mixtures per design requirements during the mix preparation. These factors are coupled to enhance the market growth in the upcoming years.

The segment includes commercial, residential, infrastructure, and other applications based on application. It is expected that the global building and construction segment to hold a dominant position during 2022 -2031. It is growing at the fastest CAGR and had 35% of the total share during the forecast period.

The construction industry is expected to be a significant driving factor for the solid concrete market in the upcoming years. For instance, according to a report published by Marsh and Oxford Economics, the global construction industry is forecast to grow 42% to $15trn by 2030.

High-strength concrete is especially preferred over conventional concrete due to its high strength, resistance to uncertain weather, and high resilience. This factor is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. Furthermore, an increase in underground construction activities, a surge in underground transport, and government initiation and investment in the construction activity drive the overall market growth.

Regional Insights.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the high-strength concrete market and accounts for 35%. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and other countries are declared densely populated, which in turn leads to a rise in the demand for building and construction activity. This factor is expected to be one of the key drivers responsible for market growth.

According to data published by Invest India in September 2022, cement production (weight: 5.37 %) increased by 2.1 % in July 2022 over July 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 13.3 % from April to July 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year. This factor is anticipated to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Moreover, China’s bridge, tunnel, and construction activity are expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the rapid increase in population, industrialization, urbanization, and government support for the construction sector has spurred the overall market growth.

For instance, according to an article published by IBIS World in the year March 2022, the bridge, tunnel, and subway construction industry in China has been multiplying over the past five years, where industry revenue is expected to rise at an annualized 9.7% over the five years through 2022. In addition, Industry firms are set to generate $1.6 trillion in 2022.

The industry is generally profitable as the government controls many construction enterprises, particularly large-scale firms, and assists firms with various preferable policies

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 126.56 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 507.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.0 % CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players BASF SE, CEMEX SAB DE C.V., Ultratech Cement Ltd, ACC Limited, Clayton Block Co., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Limited, U.S. Concrete Inc., Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, LafargeHolcim, Sakrete, Sika AG, TAKTL, Tarmac, The Quikrete Companies, and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players

BASF SE

CEMEX SAB DE C.V.

Ultratech Cement Ltd

ACC Limited

Clayton Block Co.

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Limited

S. Concrete Inc.

Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC

LafargeHolcim

Sakrete

Sika AG

TAKTL

Tarmac

The Quikrete Companies

Others

Segments covered in the report

By Product Type

Ready-mix/Pre-mix

Precast concrete

On-site

By Application

Underground construction

Inground swimming pool Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Other Applications

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

