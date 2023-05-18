Steel Reef Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, ALBERTA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. (“Steel Reef” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the director election results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2023. All eight nominees recommended by management for election were elected and will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.



The following directors have been re-elected to Steel Reef’s Board of Directors (“Board”): Kevin Clement, Rob Duguid, Steve Magus, Sarah Borg-Olivier, Laryssa Topolnytsky, Greg Pollard, Gregory J. Smith, and Jonathan Stone, who shall continue as Chair.

Steel Reef’s Board brings extensive cross-border inter-disciplinary expertise in finance, energy, equity markets, acquisitions, governance, compensation, people and culture, communications, infrastructure, and engineering and looks forward to continuing to support the management team’s direction.

For more information on Steel Reef’s Board, please view their biographies on the Company’s website: www.SteelReef.ca.

About Steel Reef

As the leader in associated gas capture in Saskatchewan, our organization enhances the energy community by reducing the carbon intensity of each barrel produced while converting associated gas into useable sources of energy. Formed in 2012, Steel Reef safely operates essential infrastructure that captures, processes and transports associated natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Bakken Resource Play. Our integrated asset base enables access to premium product markets. Privately held since inception, the Company has deployed approximately $1.0 billion into a cohesive portfolio of infrastructure assets, with a view to maximizing long-term shareholder value.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Helene Forero

Manager, Corporate Finance

403-263-8333

www.steelreef.ca

