Tersigni Vision Explains Custom Lens Replacement Surgery Costs in Portland in New Article

Tersigni Vision, a premier vision correction center in Lake Oswego, OR, has recently released an article that explains custom lens replacement surgery costs in Portland. The cost of a custom lens replacement, which is also called refractive lens exchange (RLE), is typically of importance to those who are considering the surgery to improve their eyesight. The staff at Tersigni Vision believe in avoiding confusion as much as possible and in being straightforward with regards to the different vision correction surgery options available.

When it comes to RLE or custom lens replacement, the cost may vary by a wide range depending on several factors. These include the patient’s refractive error, the type of lens being used, the material used in the replacement lens, and the level of customization needed.

Various kinds of materials can be used for the lens, including silicone, polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), and acrylic. With regards to customization, some patients may only need a simple replacement lens that can correct a particular vision problem, while others may need a more complex lens that is suited to their particular needs. For instance, patients who have astigmatism may need a toric lens, which is made specifically to correct this particular vision problem. Special lenses tend to be more costly compared to more simple replacement lenses. A multifocal lens for correcting both near and far vision will also be more expensive.

There are other factors that can affect the cost of the custom lens replacement procedure, which include the experience of the surgeon, the location of the procedure, and any additional related fees or charges. For instance, those who reside in a high-cost area like a key city will pay more for the custom lens replacement compared to those who live in a smaller town. In the same way, a highly experienced surgeon will cost more.

Lastly, it is also essential to be aware that there may be additional fees or charges related to the procedure. For instance, some vision correction surgeons may charge an additional fee for the tests conducted before the procedure. Other surgeons may have a separate fee for the anesthesia. Fortunately, at Tersigni Vision, which believes in the importance of transparency, they offer an all-inclusive price, which assures patients there are no hidden fees that may suddenly appear when it comes to pay the bill.

In terms of actual costs, an RLE surgery may cost from $5,000 to $10,000 per eye. However, it is important to note that this cost is actually less when compared to the total cost of contact lenses, solutions, eyeglasses, and eye exams that are to be paid during a person’s lifetime. In addition, there may be various worries about not having sufficient contact lenses for a trip, dealing with infections related to wearing contact lenses, and looking for and replacing misplaced glasses.

Dr. Tersigni completed his studies at the University of Oregon with cum laude honors. He later went on to complete his medical degree and a master's degree in public health from the School of Medicine of Tulane University in New Orleans.

