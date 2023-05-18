Bassmaster Open Series Returns to Decatur, Alabama for an Exciting Week of Competitive Fishing

Decatur, AL, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Bassmaster Open Series St. Croix Tournament is set to make a triumphant return to Decatur, Alabama this week, attracting professional anglers and fishing enthusiasts from across the country. The event, which runs from May 18th to May 20th, promises an exhilarating showcase of skill, strategy, and passion for the sport.

As one of the most prestigious fishing tournaments in the nation, the Bassmaster Open Series consistently delivers unparalleled excitement and fierce competition. The event in Decatur is expected to be no exception, with seasoned anglers and rising stars vying for glory on the picturesque waters of Wheeler Lake.

Decatur is no stranger to hosting top-tier fishing tournaments, having previously welcomed the Bassmaster Open Series with open arms. The city's strategic location on the Tennessee River and its abundance of bass-rich waterways makes it an ideal playground for anglers seeking to test their skills and land that trophy-winning catch.

The Bassmaster Open Series will consist of multiple rounds, including practice days and intense competition days. Anglers will showcase their expertise and adaptability as they navigate the diverse fishing conditions presented by Wheeler Lake. Spectators can expect thrilling moments of intense action, as anglers battle it out to secure their place atop the leaderboard.

Decatur Morgan County Tourism President & CEO Danielle Gibson expressed her enthusiasm for the return of the Bassmaster Open Series to the city. "We are honored to once again host this prestigious fishing tournament in Decatur," said Gibson. "The Bassmaster Open Series not only highlights our beautiful waterways but also provides an economic boost for our community as fishing enthusiasts from all over come to experience our hospitality."

The Bassmaster Open Series in Decatur, Alabama promises an unforgettable week of angling excellence, camaraderie, and thrilling competition. Whether you're an avid angler or simply enjoy the sport, this event is not to be missed.

For more information about the Bassmaster Open Series and its schedule of events, please visit www.bassmaster.com.

About Decatur Morgan County Tourism

Decatur Morgan County Tourism is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in Morgan County. Travel-related expenditures for Morgan County in 2021 exceeded $333 million and state lodging taxes collected reached nearly $1.7 million. The tourism and travel industry within Decatur and Morgan County provided 3,588 direct and indirect jobs for local residents and total travel-related earnings exceeded $88 million. For information on special events and attractions in Decatur and Morgan County, call 800.524.6181 or 256.350.2028; or visit https://www.visitdecatural.org/.