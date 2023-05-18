Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size To Exceed USD 93.84 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.1%

New York, United States , May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size is to grow from USD 47.26 billion in 2022 to USD 93.84 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period.

A vacuum cleaner is a household appliance that is designed to clean floors and carpets by suctioning up dirt, dust, and debris. It uses a motor to create a partial vacuum that pulls in air and anything in its path, which is then filtered and trapped in a dustbin or bag. Modern vacuum cleaners come in a variety of types, including upright, canister, handheld, and robotic, and often include features such as adjustable suction power, detachable hoses, and specialized attachments for cleaning different surfaces and hard-to-reach areas. Vacuum cleaners are an essential tool for maintaining a clean and healthy home environment.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for vacuum cleaner market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the vacuum cleaner market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the vacuum cleaner market.

By Type (Canister, Central, Drum, Robotic, Upright, Wet & Dry), By Power Source (Electric and Pneumatic), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Metalworking, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032".

The wet & dry segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period.

The wet & dry segment in the vacuum cleaner market is expected to witness significant growth due to several reasons. Wet & dry vacuums are versatile, as they can be used to clean both wet and dry surfaces, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. They are particularly useful for cleaning up liquid spills, which can be challenging to clean using other types of vacuum cleaners. Moreover, advancements in technology have led to the development of more powerful and efficient wet & dry vacuums, further boosting their popularity among consumers. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the wet & dry segment in the vacuum cleaner market.

The building & construction segment accounted for more than 45.6% market share in 2022.

Based on the end-use industry, the global vacuum cleaner market is segmented into food & beverages, metalworking, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, building & construction, and others. The building & construction segment held the largest market share in 2022, due to its high demand for cleaning equipment, including vacuum cleaners. In the construction industry, vacuum cleaners are used extensively to clean up debris and dust, which can pose health hazards to workers. Moreover, the construction industry is a significant market, with various construction activities taking place worldwide, leading to a high demand for vacuum cleaners. Other industries, such as food & beverages, metalworking, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, also use vacuum cleaners, but to a lesser extent than the building & construction industry.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 8.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period due to several factors. Firstly, the region's large and growing population, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India, is expected to continue to drive demand for household appliances, including vacuum cleaners. Additionally, the increasing focus on indoor air quality and hygiene, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to further boost demand for vacuum cleaners in the region. Finally, the introduction of new and innovative vacuum cleaner models, including cordless and robotic options, is expected to increase their adoption in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global vacuum cleaner market include Dyson, Bissell, SharkNinja, iRobot, Samsung, LG Electronics, Miele, Hoover, Electrolux, Philips, Panasonic, TTI Floor Care, SEB Group, Eureka Forbes, Numatic International, Techtronic Industries, Stanley Black & Decker, and Vorwerk & Co. KG.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global vacuum cleaner market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Vacuum Cleaner Market, By type

Canister

Central

Drum

Robotic

Upright

Wet & Dry

Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Power Source

Electric

Pneumatic

Vacuum Cleaner Market, By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Metalworking

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Building & Construction

Others

Vacuum Cleaner Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



