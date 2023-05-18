Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Size To Worth USD 8.16 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.2%

New York, United States , May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Size is to grow from USD 4.07 billion in 2022 to USD 8.16 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

An interactive whiteboard (IWB) is a digital device that enables users to interact with displayed content using a touch-sensitive screen or pen. It connects to a computer and can be used in a variety of educational and business settings for presentations, collaboration, and instruction. Interactive whiteboards provide a versatile platform for displaying and manipulating multimedia content such as images, videos, and software applications. They can also be used to capture and save notes and annotations, enabling users to review and revise content later. IWBs are widely used due to their ease of use, versatility, and ability to engage and motivate learners.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Infrared, Resistive Membrane, Electromagnetic Pen, Capacitive, and Others), By Form (Fixed and Portable), By Projection Technique (Front Projection and Rear Projection), By Application (Education, Corporate, Commercial, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

The infrared segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

Based on technology, the global interactive whiteboard market is segmented into the infrared, resistive membrane, electromagnetic pen, capacitive, and others. The infrared segment is anticipated to expand in the interactive whiteboard market due to its high accuracy and low maintenance requirements. Infrared touch screens use infrared beams to detect touch input, which makes them highly responsive and accurate. These touch screens also do not require physical pressure to detect touch input, which reduces the risk of screen damage and makes them suitable for use with a variety of input devices. The growing demand for high-performance interactive whiteboards in the education and corporate sectors is expected to drive the growth of the infrared segment in the coming years.

The education segment held the largest market share with more than 65.7% market share

Based on application, the global interactive whiteboard market is segmented into education, corporate, commercial, and others. The education segment held the largest market share in the interactive whiteboard market in 2022, due to the increasing adoption of e-learning and digital education tools. Interactive whiteboards have become an essential teaching aid in schools, colleges, and universities as they enable teachers to deliver engaging and interactive lessons to students. Additionally, interactive whiteboards facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing among students, improving the learning experience. The growing demand for digital education tools and the increasing focus on providing better education infrastructure in developing countries are expected to continue to drive market growth in the education segment in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the global interactive whiteboard market over the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the increasing adoption of e-learning and digital education tools in emerging economies such as China and India. Additionally, the growing demand for advanced interactive teaching tools in the education sector is driving market growth in the region. The rise in government initiatives to modernize education infrastructure and increase the penetration of technology in schools is also contributing to the growth of the market. Overall, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the interactive whiteboard market in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global interactive whiteboard market include SMART Technologies, Promethean World, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Ricoh Company Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Seiko Epson Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Sharp Corporation, PolyVision Corporation, Julong Educational Technology Co. Ltd., and Vestel Group.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global interactive whiteboard market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Interactive Whiteboard Market, By Technology

Infrared

Resistive Membrane

Electromagnetic Pen

Capacitive

Others

Interactive Whiteboard Market, By Form

Fixed

Portable

Interactive Whiteboard Market, By Projection Technique

Front Projection

Rear Projection

Interactive Whiteboard Market, By Application

Education

Corporate

Commercial

Others

Interactive Whiteboard Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



