Polyurethane Foam Market Is Likely to Grasp the CAGR Value of 6.1% by 2030, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global polyurethane foam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030 and reach 82,921,714.43 thousand by 2030. Growing acceptance in the automotive and aviation sector will drive market growth.

Polyurethane foam is a polymer obtained by reacting diisocyanate and polyol. Polyurethane foam is generally called pu foam or pur foam. Polyurethane foam provides insulation and protection to the materials from external sources that cause corrosion. The type of reagent or catalyst used with isocyanate in polyurethane foam production depends on the pu foam's application. Three types of polyurethane foam are available: rigid, flexible, and spray foam.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Saint-Gobain received all the required approvals from relevant authorities to acquire GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (a major global player in construction chemicals). This acquisition helped the company to gain more recognition in the field of construction chemicals.

In March 2022, BASF SE acquired a new site in Canada for the production of battery materials and recycling expansion. The company states that this expansion helped them to power their North American transition to e-mobility. They plan to start with the cathode active materials and follow up with precursor cathode materials, recycling, and metals refining capabilities.

In June 2021, INOAC CORPORATION successfully developed a product named ECOLOCEL, a plant-based polyurethane foam from polyurethane materials and 50% biomass, and successfully made a complaint with the food sanitation act. As of now, they introduced this in the sponge category. And developing ways to apply and commercialize in bedding, clothing, cosmetics, and the automotive field.

The most prominent players in the Polyurethane Foam market include.

Foamcraft, Inc.

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

INOAC CORPORATION

Wisconsin Foam Products

Dow

Rogers Corporation

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

BASF SE

Sunpreeth Engineers

Eurofoam S.r.l.

Meenakshi Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Inc.

ALSTONE INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD.

Huntsman International LLC

Tirupati Foam Ltd.

Sheela Foam Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Recticel NV/SA

Challenges:

Availability of substitutes in the market

The substitutes for PUF in the market are Soy-based sustainable foams, Polyolefin foams, and latex are said to be some of the substitutes for polyurethane foams. Growing environmental awareness and the interest in sustainable solutions among customers is the driving factor that makes the manufacturers focus on sustainable and eco-friendly foams. Irrespective of the sector and the applications, eco-friendly products always find a way to dominate the market. The recent growth of the eco-friendly foam market and the manufacturers' interest in them can act as a restraining factor for the polyurethane foam market.

The need for the usage of sustainable products and the durability of the product has been the main driver, which makes the manufacturers produce bio-based foam alternatives to polyurethane foams. The sensitivity towards the chemicals and high temperature also makes it insignificant compared to its alternatives. The high volatility of raw materials, the need for high-standard production methods, and safety concerns during production also give an edge to bio-based foams compared to crude-based foams. Considering the reasons above, it is evident that the availability of alternatives is a restraint for the polyurethane foam market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Polyurethane Foam Industry Research

BY PRODUCT

Rigid Foam

Spray Foam

BY CATEGORY

Closed Cell

Open Cell

BY DENSITY COMPOSITION

Low-Density Composition

Medium-Density Composition

High-Density Composition

BY PROCESS

Slabstock Foam

Molded Foam

Lamination

Spraying

BY END-USER

Bedding And Furniture

Building And Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Packaging

Footwear

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing demand for protective packaging

Polyurethane foam is widely used for packaging products such as electronics, glass items, medical devices, and many more. The foam is a soft and elastic open-cell structure that offers a wide range of packaging performance useful for lightweight, delicate items and products sensitive to vibration. The function of flexible polyurethane foam in packing is to act as a shock absorber and prevent damage to the object. Flexible polyurethane foam that can absorb shocks efficiently and restore its physical shape rapidly and repeatedly is suitable for packaging fragile products of various weights and sizes. Furthermore, flexible foam is easily cut and shaped for bracing, supporting, and wrapping items.

Polyurethane packaging foam (PPF) is a low-cost, form-fitting cushioning material that precisely and securely protects products that must remain safely in place throughout transportation. Many products, such as electrical and medical diagnostic equipment, delicate glassware, and large industrial parts, are safely protected and transported using such foams. Polyurethane foams product packaging is used in diverse applications such as electronics and home appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, televisions, laptops, glassware, and medical devices. Thus, such sectors' economic growth drives the market growth of polyurethane foam packaging.

Rising demand for various home furnishing applications

Since Home furnishing is objects placed in a room to make it more comfortable and pleasant, they include any moveable things such as furniture, curtains, carpets, and décor items that complement the room's design. Polyurethane foams are widely applied in home furnishing due to their unique characteristics, such as low density, high mechanical properties, and low thermal conductivity. Polyurethane foams are lightweight porous materials that have promising performance characteristics. Such materials are further applied in end applications in cushion present in furniture items such as sofas and chairs, which drives the growth of the polyurethane foam market.

Polyurethane Foam Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the polyurethane foam market are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Indonesia, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to rising demand for various home furnishing applications.

