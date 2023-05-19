Disposable Gloves Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1123.98 Million, with a CAGR of 4.72% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Disposable Gloves Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Disposable Gloves Market could thrive at a rate of 4.72% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 1,123.98 Million by the end of the year 2030.

Disposable Gloves Market Overview

Disposable gloves are single-use gloves made of various materials such as latex, nitrile, or vinyl. They are widely used in medical, food service, and industrial applications to prevent cross-contamination and protect against harmful substances. Disposable gloves are typically available in different sizes, colors, and textures for various purposes.

In medical applications, disposable gloves are essential for preventing the spread of infections and diseases. They are used during medical procedures, examinations, and surgeries to protect both the patient and the healthcare professional. Disposable gloves are also used in food service to maintain hygiene and prevent food contamination. In industrial applications, disposable gloves are used to protect workers from chemicals, hazardous materials, and other harmful substances.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Disposable gloves industry include

Ansell Limited

Semperit AG Holding

Medline Industries Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

RFB Latex Limited

Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Primus Gloves Private Limited.

Among others.





Request for Sample PDF Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10345



April 2021

The Top Glove, the world's largest rubber glove manufacturer, announced that it would be investing in automation and digital technology to improve efficiency and productivity in its production processes.

Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation

By Type

The Type in the market includes Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl, and Others

By Application

The Application in the market includes Medical, Examination, Surgical, Food Service, Clean Room, and Others

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 1123.98 million CAGR during 2022-2030 4.72% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities Nitrile Gloves Offer Superior Functionality and Qualities to drive the disposable gloves market Key Market Dynamics Rising demand in the healthcare industry is increasing disposable gloves



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (145 Pages) on Disposable Gloves Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/disposable-gloves-market-10345



Disposable Gloves Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Despite the numerous market drivers, the disposable gloves market is also faced with several restraints. One of the major restraints is the increasing concern about the environmental impact of disposable gloves. The rising usage of disposable gloves is contributing to the growing problem of plastic waste, which is harmful to the environment. As a result, governments and environmental organizations are imposing regulations and policies to reduce the usage of disposable gloves and encourage the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.

Market Restraints:

Despite the growing demand for disposable gloves, several market restraints may impact the growth of the market. One of the major challenges is the rising concern over the environmental impact of disposable gloves. As these gloves are made from synthetic materials, they contribute to plastic waste and may take hundreds of years to degrade in landfills. This has led to calls for more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable or reusable gloves.

Another significant restraint is the increasing cost of raw materials used in manufacturing disposable gloves. The prices of materials such as nitrile and latex have been volatile, leading to fluctuations in the prices of disposable gloves. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains and caused shortages of raw materials, which has resulted in higher prices for gloves.



Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/10345



Disposable Gloves Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of advanced technologies in the healthcare industry, and artificial intelligence has emerged as a critical tool in the fight against the virus. AI technology has been used extensively in various applications, including diagnosis, treatment, and research. One of the most significant applications of AI in healthcare during the pandemic has been remote patient monitoring. With the need for social distancing and isolation, many patients are opting for virtual consultations and remote monitoring to reduce the risk of infection. AI-powered solutions enable remote monitoring of vital signs and symptoms, enabling healthcare providers to detect early warning signs of complications and intervene before they become severe.

Disposable Gloves Market Regional Insights

North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the top three regions in the disposable gloves market. North America is the largest market for disposable gloves, driven by the high demand in the healthcare and food service industries. In the US, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandates the use of disposable gloves in various industries, including healthcare, food service, and cleaning services, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and ensure worker safety. Additionally, the increasing adoption of disposable gloves in the industrial sector, including the oil and gas, automotive, and chemical industries, is driving the demand for disposable gloves in the region.

Europe is another significant market for disposable gloves, with strict regulations for worker protection and hygiene. The European Union has implemented regulations on personal protective equipment (PPE), including disposable gloves, to ensure the safety of workers in various industries. The increasing emphasis on hygiene and safety in the food service and healthcare industries is also driving the demand for disposable gloves in the region. The rising incidence of foodborne illnesses and infections has led to the adoption of disposable gloves in food handling and preparation, while the growing awareness of infectious diseases and the need for personal protection is driving the demand for disposable gloves in the healthcare sector.



Buy Premium Research Report Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10345



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the disposable gloves market due to the increasing demand in emerging economies such as China and India. The growing emphasis on hygiene and safety in the healthcare and food service industries, coupled with the rising awareness of infectious diseases, is driving the demand for disposable gloves in the region. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for disposable gloves in the region, particularly in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand, which are major producers of disposable gloves. The pandemic has also led to an increase in demand for disposable gloves in other sectors, such as the automotive, chemical, and electronics industries, for worker safety.

Related Reports:

Latex Gloves Market Research Report Information by Form, by Sterile Type, By End User and Region - Forecast till 2030

Industrial Hand Gloves Market Research Report Information by Material, Product, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030

Glove Box Market Research Report, Information Segmentation by Product Type, End-Use and Region – Global Report Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.