Nuclear Waste Management Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 7.4 billion, with a CAGR of 2.80% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Nuclear Waste Management Market Information by Waste Type, Reactor Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Nuclear Waste Management Market could thrive at a rate of 2.80% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 7.4 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Nuclear Waste Management Market Overview

The nuclear waste management market involves the safe and efficient handling, transportation, and storage of nuclear waste generated by nuclear power plants, research facilities, medical institutions, and other sources. Nuclear energy is becoming increasingly important as countries seek to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and decrease their carbon emissions. This has led to an increase in the number of nuclear power plants around the world, which in turn has created a significant amount of nuclear waste. As a result, there is a growing need for safe and effective nuclear waste management solutions.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Nuclear Waste Management industry include

Enercon

Veolia

US Ecology Inc.

Posiva Oy

Stericycle Inc.

John Wood Group PLC

Perma-Fix

Bechtel Corporation

Fluor Corporation

Orano

Among others.





July 2021

Orano, a French multinational nuclear fuel cycle company, announced that it has signed a contract with EDF, a French electric utility company, to provide waste retrieval and conditioning services for used nuclear fuel at the Tricastin nuclear power plant in France.

Nuclear Waste Management Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One significant driver of the nuclear waste management market is the increasing demand for nuclear energy. As countries around the world seek to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and decrease their carbon emissions, nuclear energy is becoming an increasingly important source of electricity. This has led to the construction of new nuclear power plants and the expansion of existing ones, resulting in a significant amount of nuclear waste that needs to be safely and efficiently managed. The demand for safe and effective nuclear waste management solutions is expected to continue to increase as the use of nuclear energy expands globally.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 7.4 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 2.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Waste Type, Reactor Type, Application and Region Key Market Opportunities Concerns about the environment and rules for the best use of efficient fuels Key Market Dynamics Creation of nuclear weapons to propel market Lack of alternatives for permanent disposal will push the market



Market Restraints:

One significant restraint for the nuclear waste management market is public concerns about nuclear waste. The disposal of nuclear waste is a contentious issue, and many people are concerned about the safety and security of nuclear waste management practices. Public fear and distrust can lead to opposition to new nuclear power plant construction and resistance to nuclear waste disposal sites. Furthermore, regulatory bodies often face pressure from public opinion, which can slow down the implementation of new solutions. The need to address public concerns and ensure public trust in nuclear waste management solutions is a significant challenge for the industry.

Nuclear Waste Management Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the nuclear waste management market. The pandemic has led to the suspension or delay of many nuclear power plant construction projects, as well as the postponement of regular maintenance and inspection activities. This has resulted in a decrease in the amount of nuclear waste generated and in turn, a slowdown in the demand for nuclear waste management solutions.

Additionally, the pandemic has led to supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages, affecting the availability of materials and personnel needed for nuclear waste management activities. The implementation of social distancing measures has also affected the operation of nuclear waste management facilities, leading to reduced capacity and increased operational costs.

Furthermore, the pandemic has led to a shift in priorities and funding toward healthcare and economic recovery, diverting attention and resources away from nuclear waste management. The financial impacts of the pandemic have also led to budget cuts and reduced funding for nuclear waste management projects.



Nuclear Waste Management Market Segmentation

By Waste Type

The waste types in the market include Low-Level Waste, Intermediate-Level Waste and High-Level Waste.

By Reactor Type

By reactor type, the segment includes Pressurized Water Reactors, Boiling Water Reactors, Gas-Cooled Reactors, and Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

By Application

By application, the segment includes Industrial and Utility.

Nuclear Waste Management Market Regional Insights

In North America, the US and Canada are the major markets for nuclear waste management. The United States has a large number of nuclear power plants and a significant amount of nuclear waste generated each year. The country has several nuclear waste management facilities, including the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico, which is the only deep geological repository for nuclear waste in the country. The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission oversees the management of nuclear waste in Canada, and the country has plans to implement a deep geological repository for nuclear waste in Ontario.

In Europe, France, Germany, and the UK are the major markets for nuclear waste management. France is one of the world's largest producers of nuclear power and has a well-established nuclear waste management infrastructure, including deep geological repositories. Germany has plans to phase out nuclear power by 2022 and is currently focusing on the decommissioning of nuclear power plants and the management of nuclear waste. The United Kingdom is also working on the decommissioning of its nuclear power plants and has plans to implement a geological disposal facility for nuclear waste.



In Asia Pacific, China, India, and Japan are the major markets for nuclear waste management. China is rapidly expanding its nuclear power capacity and has several nuclear waste management facilities, including a deep geological repository in Gansu province. India has plans to expand its nuclear power capacity and is working on the development of a deep geological repository for nuclear waste. Japan, following the Fukushima disaster in 2011, has shut down all of its nuclear power plants, but the country is now planning to restart some of them and is working on the management of nuclear waste from decommissioned plants.

