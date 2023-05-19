HIV-1 Entry and Fusion Inhibitors Market is Anticipated to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports calculated the global market size for H IV-1 entry and fusion inhibitors in 2022 and is expected to expand at a steady revenue CAGR of 5.5% by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for HIV-1 entry and fusion inhibitors indicates that market revenue share is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. HIV targets the cells of the immune system in the body. The virus has to enter these cells to reproduce. These cells release copy after copy, which spreads to other cells.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of HIV-1 infection is driving the market revenue share.

The growing demand for effective HIV treatment options drives market demand.

The development of new and innovative entry and fusion inhibitors by pharmaceutical companies is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

HIV-1 Entry and Fusion Inhibitors Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 5.5% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Route of Administration, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the HIV-1 Entry and Fusion Inhibitors Market:

In July 2021, Positive results from the phase 3 TALENT clinical study were released by Frontier Biotechnologies. Albuvirtide, a brand-new long-acting HIV-1 fusion inhibitor, is the subject of the world's first phase 3 clinical trial in an Asian population.

Competitive Landscape

The top companies operating in the global market for HIV-1 entry and fusion inhibitors include:

Theratechnologies Inc.

GSK Plc.

Genentech

Pfizer Inc.

Frontier Biotechnologies

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global HIV-1 entry and fusion inhibitors market revenue is driven by the rising disease prevalence, awareness for early diagnosis and treatment, increasing R&D for high-class treatments, and rising demand for precise therapeutics.

However, due to unawareness among the population and high costs, the HIV-1 entry and fusion inhibitors market revenue growth is likely to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the global HIV-1 Entry and fusion inhibitors market is segmented into Fusion Inhibitor (Enfuvirtide) , CCR5 Antagonist (Selzentry), Post-attachment Inhibitor (Trogarzo) , and Attachment Inhibitor (Rukobia).

Segmentation By Type

Based on the types, the enfuvirtide segment dominates the global HIV-1 entry and fusion inhibitors market with the largest revenue share as it is the first fusion inhibitor approved by the US FDA. Its long-term use has been limited by injection site reactions, the rapid development of resistant viruses, and high production costs. A rise in the prevalence of AIDS or infections by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) contributes to market revenue growth.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with a sizable revenue share, dominates the global HIV-1 entry and fusion inhibitors market. One of the strongest areas, North America, considerably impacts the worldwide market for HIV entry and Fusion inhibitors. The construction of a technologically advanced healthcare system, patients' increasing awareness of disease-reversing medications, and supportive reimbursement policies are all factors in the region's market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing government spending on HIV prevention and treatment programs should benefit the market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the world market for HIV-1 entry and fusion inhibitors extensively. We analyzed the market at the basic market traits, important investment zones, regional growth analytics, ten years of revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

