Laser Cutting Machines Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 5.96 billion, with a CAGR of 8.14% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Laser Cutting Machines Market Information by Technology, Process, End User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Laser Cutting Machines Market could thrive at a rate of 8.14% between 2021 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 5.96 billion by the end of the year 2030.

Laser Cutting Machines Market Overview

Laser-cutting machines are high-precision tools that use a laser beam to cut through various materials, including metals, plastics, ceramics, and fabrics. These machines are widely used in manufacturing, engineering, automotive, aerospace, and medical industries, among others, for applications such as cutting, engraving, drilling, welding, and marking. Laser-cutting machines are known for their precision, efficiency, and ability to produce intricate designs. They are used in various industrial processes to improve productivity and reduce costs. The market for laser cutting machines is driven by factors such as the growing demand for high-precision cutting tools, the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in industrial processes, and the rise in demand for customized and complex designs. However, the market may also face challenges related to the availability of raw materials, supply chain disruptions, and trade tensions between countries.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Laser Cutting Machines industry include

Coherent

IncJenoptik Laser

Bystronic Incorporated

Epilog Laser Inc

IPG Photonics Corporation

Trumpf GMBH

Amada Miyachi Inc

MKS Instruments

LancerFab Tech Pvt. Ltd

Jiangsu Dajin Laser Science and Technology Co Ltd

Alpha Laser

Xenetech

Universal Laser Systems

Among others.



December 2021

TRUMPF announced the launch of its new TruLaser Cell 5030 fiber, a high-performance 3D laser cutting machine designed for efficient and precise metal processing. The machine is equipped with advanced features such as 3D cutting heads, fiber laser technology, and automated material handling, making it suitable for a wide range of industrial applications.

Laser Cutting Machines Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the laser cutting machines market. On the one hand, the pandemic led to a slowdown in manufacturing activities and disrupted global supply chains, which resulted in a decline in demand for laser-cutting machines. The pandemic also forced many manufacturing facilities to shut down temporarily, leading to a significant reduction in production and revenue.

The post-COVID scenario is expected to see a recovery in the laser cutting machines market. As economies reopen and supply chains stabilize, demand for industrial automation and precision tools is expected to increase. The growth of industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics, which rely heavily on laser-cutting machines for precision manufacturing, is expected to drive the market's growth.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 5.96 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 8.40% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Process, End User and Region Key Market Opportunities New Product launches and R&D amongst major Key players Key Market Dynamics Increasing demand for automobiles





Laser Cutting Machines Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The laser cutting machines market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors. One of the primary drivers is the growing demand for high-precision cutting tools in the manufacturing industry. Laser-cutting machines offer high accuracy, speed, and flexibility, making them ideal tools for cutting complex shapes and designs. With the increasing need for precision manufacturing in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and medical, the demand for laser-cutting machines is expected to continue to rise.

Another key factor driving the growth of the laser cutting machines market is the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in industrial processes. With advancements in technology, automation has become more affordable and accessible, leading to increased adoption across various industries. Laser-cutting machines can be integrated with automation and robotics systems to create a highly efficient and streamlined manufacturing process, reducing costs and improving productivity.

The market for laser-cutting machines is also influenced by the rise in demand for customized and complex designs. With the increasing need for personalized and unique products, laser cutting machines offer the ability to produce intricate designs and shapes that would be difficult or impossible to achieve with traditional cutting tools.

Market Restraints:

The market for laser-cutting machines is also subject to several restraints, such as the high cost of equipment, the requirement of skilled operators, and the potential safety hazards associated with laser technology. Additionally, the market may also face challenges related to the availability of raw materials, supply chain disruptions, and trade tensions between countries.



Laser Cutting Machines Market Segmentation

By Technology

The Technology in the market includes Solid State Lasers, Gas Lasers, and Semiconductor Lasers.

By Process

The Process in the market includes Flame Cutting, Fusion Cutting, and Sublimation.

By End User

The End User in the market includes Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Defense & Aerospace, Industrial, and Others.

Laser Cutting Machines Market Regional Insights

In terms of regional analysis, Asia Pacific is the largest market for laser cutting machines, owing to the rapid industrialization and growth of the manufacturing sector in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.



North America and Europe are also significant markets for laser cutting machines, driven by the presence of established manufacturing industries and the adoption of advanced technologies in industrial processes.

