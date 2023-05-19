Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market Report 2023: Increasing Need for Time-Efficient and Accurate Output by Experimental Laboratories Drives Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market (2023-2028) by Function, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market is estimated to be USD 633.76 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 786.39 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.41%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Automation in The Laboratories

Increasing Need for Time-Efficient And Accurate Output by The Experimental Laboratories

Restraints

High Cost Compared to Regular Notebook

Opportunities

Merging Cloud Based Technology

Rising Government Focus on Digital Laboratory Infrastructure

Increasing Number of Developments of Integrated Lab Informatics Solutions

Challenges

Rising Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Arxspan LLC

Benchling Inc.

BioData Ltd.

Dassault Systemes SE

Eppendorf Ag

ID Business Solutions (IDBS) Ltd.

KineMatik Inc.

Lab-Ally LLC

LabArchives LLC.

Labforward GmbH

Labii Inc.

LabLynx Inc.

LABTrack LLC.

LabWare Inc.

Mestrelab Research S.L.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Market Segmentation



The Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market is segmented based on Function, End User, and Geography.

By Function, the market is classified into Claims Adjudication & Billing Management, Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability, Supply Chain Management.

By End User, the market is classified into Healthcare Patients, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Companies.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

