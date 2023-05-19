Global Dialysis Equipment Market Report 2023: Rising Importance of Home Therapies Drives Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dialysis Equipment Market (2023-2028) by Type, Application, End-User and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dialysis Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 22.96 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 31.38 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.45%.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $31.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension, Diabetes

Rising Importance of Home Therapies

Restraints

High Cost of Equipment

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Peritoneal Dialysis Devices

Increasing Adoption of Peritoneal Dialysis Devices

Challenges

Presence of Alternative Treatment

Low Healthcare Awareness and Reimbursements

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi Ag

HEMOCLEAN CO. LTD.

Nipro Corp.

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Rockwell Medical

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Porex Technologies GmbH

Polycine GmbH

KURARAY

GRUBER systems

OSMO Membrane Systems GmbH

GIA Medical

Marposs S.p.A.

Medtronic PLC

D.r.m. s.r.l

STELLA S.r.l

Market Segmentation



The Global Dialysis Equipment Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-User and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Synthetic High-flux Membranes, Unmodified Cellulose Low-flux Membranes.

By Application, the market is classified into Buffer Exchange, Drug Binding Studies, Salt Removal, Serum & Blood Treatment, Virus Purification.

By End User, the market is classified into Dialysis Centers, Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Research Laboratories.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

