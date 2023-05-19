PVC Stabilizers Global Market Report 2023: Economic Benefits Associated With PVC Pipes and Fittings Drive Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVC Stabilizers Market, By Type, By End User Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Stabilizers are an essential part of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) processing and are mainly used to prevent the decomposition of PVC during heating. During processing, PVC is heated to soften it and release the hydrogen chloride it contains that causes further decomposition. Lead, mixed metal, tin and organic stabilizers are commonly used to stop this chain reaction of decomposition.

A wide range of lubricants can be found in the market that are well suited for use with most stabilizer systems. Stearic acid and stearyl alcohol are the most common lubricants in the industry and they have no adverse effects on PVC heat stability. They are especially recommended for barium phenates, calcium/zinc and lead stabilizers, because they are compatible with these systems.



Market Dynamics:



The global PVC stabilizers market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period.

The market is mainly driven by the increasing use of PVC in various end user industries such as building and construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, packaging and footwear. The rising demand for PVC pipes and fittings is also projected to propel market growth during the forecast period.



On the other hand, health and environmental concern associated with the use of PVC pipes and fittings are expected to hamper market growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global PVC stabilizers market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global PVC stabilizers market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global PVC stabilizers market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global PVC stabilizers market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global PVC Stabilizers Market, By Type

Calcium-based

Lead-based

Tin-based

Barium-Based

Other Types (Magnesium-, Potassium-, and Cadmium-based)

Global PVC Stabilizers Market, By End User Industry

Building and Construction

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Footwear

Other End user Industries

Global PVC Stabilizers Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Adeka Corporation

Baerlocher GmbH

Chemson Polymer Additive AG

Galata Chemicals

Jiangsu Uniwel Chemistry Co. Ltd

KD Chem Co. Ltd

Pau Tai Industrial Corporation

PMC Group Inc.

PT TIMAH Tbk

Reagens SpA

Shital Industries Pvt Ltd

SONGWON

Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte) Ltd

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Vikas Ecotech Ltd

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1397.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2079.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Economic benefits associated with PVC pipes and fittings

Environmental and health concerns

Rapid growth of construction sector

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Global PVC Stabilizers Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global PVC Stabilizers Market , By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global PVC Stabilizers Market , By End User Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global PVC Stabilizers Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

