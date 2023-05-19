Air Care Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 3.6% to Reach US$ 16.4 billion by 2031 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Air Care Market was valued at US$ 11.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2031. Population growth, rise in purchasing power of consumers, and considerable awareness about the quality of ambient air are fueling air care market growth.



Rapid industrialization, which is resulting in an increase in air pollution levels, is influencing the need for air care products globally. Efforts of manufacturers to engage in R&D has led to introduction of products that are eco-friendly, easy to use, and anti-allergenic, thus boosting market value. Besides this, rapid urbanization is resulting in an increase in sale of passenger vehicles such as cars. This is driving market demand for air care products, which help maintain air quality inside vehicles.

Air care products are used to improve the quality of air in indoor spaces. The formulation of air care products is to freshen, purify, or deodorize indoor air by replacing unpleasant odor with fresh and pleasant smell.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Pollution Level Fueling Market Expansion – Need to improve the air quality due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is propelling market expansion. Some of the most harmful and widely present indoor pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by body sprays, hair sprays, moth repellents, and smoke from cigarettes have increased air pollution.

Demand for air care products continues to rise, with increase in awareness about the significance of indoor and outdoor air quality on health. Besides improving air quality, air care products eliminate unpleasant and harmful odor from the air.

Rise in Adoption of Air Care Products in Vehicles Strengthening Market Growth – Practice of adoption of air care products for vehicles is gaining traction, as more people seek methods to maintain good air quality and reduce unpleasant odor from the inside of vehicles. Cars can become stale-smelling over a period of time if they are used frequently and windows are kept closed for long periods of time.

Car fresheners help aerate the air inside the vehicle, and screen any unpleasant odor. Rapid rise in sales of automobiles and growth in popularity of using air fresheners in vehicles are creating lucrative business opportunities for manufacturers operating in air care market. Clip-on air fresheners, hanging air fresheners, air freshener gels, and spray air fresheners are the most common types of air care products used in vehicles.

High Demand for Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners – Based on product type, the air care market is segmented into gel air fresheners, candle air fresheners, liquid air fresheners, spray/aerosol air fresheners, and others. The spray/aerosol air fresheners product type segment is anticipated to dominate the air care market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to high adoption of aerosol air fresheners in residential and commercial sectors. Aerosol sprays are easy to use and convenient; thus, they work as quick remedy for unpleasant odor or stale air in indoor spaces.



Surge in Demand for Clean and Odor-free Indoor Spaces – Based on application, the rooms segment is likely to lead the global market during the forecast period. Growth of the residential sector is fueling the demand for air care products, as they are used to maintain required air quality of indoor spaces. Air care products are commonly used in rooms as they are primary living spaces of individuals for everyday functioning.

Construction of new residential complexes and commercial buildings, increase in income, and shift in buying preferences are driving demand for air care products.

Growth Drivers

Growth in awareness about the importance of ambient air quality for health is fueling the air care market

Availability of a large product range, each with unique scent and formulation, is driving the adoption of air care products

Regional Landscape

Europe is expected to dominate the global industry during the forecast period. High standard of living, easy availability of a large range of products, and product innovation are boosting the market size in the region.

Consistent rise in demand for products that are considered natural, such as essential oil candles and liquid air fresheners, is augmenting market demand in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The competition landscape is fragmented, with the presence of numerous global and local players.

Prominent players in the air care market include

Procter & Gamble Co.,

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.,

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.,

Car-Freshener Corporation,

Rexair LLC,

Reckitt Benckiser Group,

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.,

Newell Brands,

Air Delights Inc., and Henkel AG & Company KGaA.



The air care market is segmented as follows:

Air Care Market, by Product Type

Electric Air Fresheners

Candle Air Fresheners

Liquid Air Fresheners

Gel Air Fresheners

Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners

Others

Air Care Market, by Application

Rooms

Toilet

Cars



Air Care Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High



Air Care Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites

Offline Specialty Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Other Retail Stores





Air Care Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



