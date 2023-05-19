Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation to Earnings Presentation for the First Quarter of 2023

Bermuda, May 19, 2023

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will on Tuesday May 30, 2023 release its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The presentation and webcast link will be available from the Investor Relation section at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com prior the presentation. Webcast can also be accessed by using the following links:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5gymffyx

Conference: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfd3f30408ab14f1aa607131bf5ff300b

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast.

For further queries: please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Telephone:+47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@avancegas.com





ABOUT AVANCE GAS:



Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including three dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and an additional three Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2023 and Q1 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act