Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Research and Development Activities Boost Sector

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Stem Cell Type, by Treatment, By End User and by Region, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In cartilage regeneration, stem cells have the potential for multiple differentiation and self-replication, making them an ideal choice for use as seed cells. The growing regenerative medicine industry and increasing demand for stem cells in the development of various types of cell therapies are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Mesenchymal stem cells are the most widely applied stem cells in the field of cartilage regeneration.

Furthermore, adult stem cells have the potential to differentiate into cartilage, bone, fat or soft tissue. Stem cell-based therapy has become a key focus in the functional replacement of cartilage regeneration. Adult stem cells can be extracted by minimally invasive methods from fat tissue and bone marrow. Fat-derived stem cells exhibit an enhanced ability to differentiate into cartilage and are found in higher numbers than bone marrow.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing research and development activities is expected to drive the market over the forecast period for instance, in August 2020, data was published in the Stanford Medicine journal, according to that, researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine have discovered a way to regenerate, in mice and human tissue, the cushion of cartilage found in joints.

The Stanford researchers figured out how to regrow articular cartilage by first causing slight injury to the joint tissue, then using chemical signals to steer the growth of skeletal stem cells as the injuries heal.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global stem cell cartilage regeneration market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global stem cell cartilage regeneration market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

The global stem cell cartilage regeneration market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global stem cell cartilage regeneration market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, By Stem Cell Type:

Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs)

Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC/ESCs)

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, By Treatment:

Microfracture

Osteochondral Transplant

Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation

Stem Cell Injections

Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Theracell Advanced Biotechnology Ltd

Orthocell Ltd.

Xintela AB

CellGenix GmbH

Merck KGaA

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

BioTissue SA

Vericel Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $403.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $746.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, By Stem Cell Type, 2017 -2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, By Treatment, 2017 -2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, By End User, 2017 -2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, By Region, 2017 -2030, (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbnfyg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment