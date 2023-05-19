Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical, Medtronic, Renishaw & More

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market, By Product Type, By Application, By End User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Robotic surgery, also known as robot-assisted surgery, allows doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility, and control than is possible with conventional techniques. Robotics-assisted surgical systems, such as surgical robots, are guided by professional, certified surgeons to facilitate the procedure being conducted.



Market Dynamics:



High prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in number of surgical procedures, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and rise in adoption of surgical robots across the globe are major factors expected to augment the growth of the global robotic-assisted surgery systems market.



For instance, In October 2021, Medtronic Canada ULC launched the Mazor X System in Canada for robotic-guided spine surgery. Moreover, in November 2020, London Bridge Hospital launched a robotic gynecology service that offers improved accuracy, lower infection rates, shorter length of stay, and shorter recovery periods for the hospital's patients.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global robotic-assisted surgery systems market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global robotic-assisted surgery systems market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global robotic-assisted surgery systems market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global robotic-assisted surgery systems market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market, By Product Type:

Surgical Robot

Navigation System

Global Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market, By Application:

Gynecological Surgery

Cardiovascular

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Laparoscopy

Urology

Other Applications

Global Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

Global Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Globus Medical

Avatera Medical GmbH

NuVasive Inc.

Brainlab

Smith & Nephew PLC

Medtronic PLC

Renishaw PLC

Think Surgical Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

SRI International

Stryker Corporation

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Inc. (Verb Surgical Inc. and Auris Health Inc.)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9170.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27352.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market, By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market, By End User, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Global Robotic-assisted Surgery Systems Market, By Geography, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

