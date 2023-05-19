Europe Video Streaming Market Research Report 2023: A $50+ Billion Industry by 2028 - Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), & Type (On-Demand, Live)

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Video Streaming Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (On-Demand, Live), End-User: Size, Insights, Competition and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Video Streaming Market is expected to generate USD 50165.50 million by the end of 2028, up from USD 18758.60 million in 2021. During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the Europe Video Streaming market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.20%.



The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, demand for future forecast, and so on.



The main factors that will continue to affect how much Video Streaming is consumed globally are internet penetration, Increasing number of Data Center Services and Expansion of OTT Video Streaming Services. Some of the key factors driving demand for Video Streaming globally include rising disposable incomes, accessibility to the internet and Growing Demand For On-Demand Content.



The video streaming market in Europe is seeing tremendous growth, driven by factors such as the rising availability of high-speed internet, the increase of mobile devices, and the emergence of original content generated by streaming services. This growth is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.



Additionally, the market for online video streaming in Europe is extremely fragmented, with many different local and regional streaming services competing against international players such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. This fragmentation is in part due to variations in the languages spoken and cultural practices preferred among the many countries in Europe.



This study also provides a competitive landscape of the industry and profiles leading players in the Europe Video Streaming Market are Ericsson, Cisco System Inco., Brightcove Inc., Harmonic Inc., Wowza, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Kaltura Inc. and Akamai Technology.

The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments.

Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the Europe Video Streaming Market, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Video Streaming Market by Value (USD Million)

The report presents the analysis of Video Streaming market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Video Streaming Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services).

The report analyses the Video Streaming Market by Video Streaming Type (On Demand, Live).

The report analyses the Video Streaming Market by End-user (Broadcasting, BFSI, Education, Media and Entertainment, Others).

The Global Video Streaming Market has been analysed by countries (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Video Streaming Type, by Component, by End User

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Europe

