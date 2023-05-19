Red Wine Market Revenue to Hit US$ 135 Billion Growing at 5% CAGR by 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly published report on this industry by Fact.MR, a valuation of US$ 82.7 Billion has been anticipated during FY 2022. The global red wine market is projected to grow at a moderate 5% value CAGR, reaching US$ 135 Billion, following an assessment period ranging from 2022-2032.



From 2017-2021, demand for Red Wine flourished at a growth rate of 2.3%, concluding at US$ 78 Billion. This restricted trajectory was largely a result of limited market penetration across several markets coupled with the highest premium nature of wines, rendering them highly expensive.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=160

Manufacturers are capitalizing on the surging popularity of the organic wine sector, which has seen tremendous growth in recent years. Increased foray towards consuming naturally-derived products is mainly boosting its popularity. Documented benefits upon consumption, including a reduction in cholesterol levels, high antioxidant properties, and elimination of free radicals from the body are all expected to fuel organic red wine consumption.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Red Wine market to expand nearly 1.6x from 2022-2032

By type, shiraz and merlot red wines to hold 13% of global revenue share through 2032

Sales of sweet red wines are expected to reach US$ 82.7 Bn by 2022, growing at a 4% CAGR through 2032

Semi-sweet red wines to account for a revenue share exceeding 2/5th across the forecast period

Light-bodied and full-bodied red wines to account for 9 out of 10 sales until 2032

North America to capture a market share of 40% in the global red wines market

Rising social acceptance of alcoholic beverage consumption, coupled with documented instances of benefits associated with red wine is anticipated to deepen revenue pools for key manufacturers, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=160

Competitive Landscape

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. Market players are concentrating on product launches to broaden their market footprints.

In March 2021, Australia-based Accolade Wines has acquired Rolf Binder Wines of Barossa Valley in north-east Adelaide, Australia, for an undisclosed sum. Established in 1955, Rolf Binder Wines produces a wide range of highly acclaimed premium Barossa wines using fruit from its vineyards.

In January 2021, E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) announced the acquisition of more than 30 wine brands from Constellation Brands, Inc. The closing of the agreement between Gallo and Constellation was approved by the Federal Trade Commission on December 23, 2020.

In September 2021, TWE introduced a four-strong Penfolds-branded red wine lineup made primarily from Napa Valley Cabernet parcels. The two higher-priced California Collection expressions are blended with a lower amount of South Australian Shiraz, so they aren't entirely Californian.



Key Companies

Accolade Wines Australia Limited

Casella Family Brands

Caviro

Viña Concha y Toro SA

Constellation Brands

Diageo Plc

E&J Gallo Winery

Grupo Peñaflor

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates

Key Segments in Red Wine Industry Research

By Product Type: Shiraz Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon Pinot Noir Barbera Blaufränkisch Bordeaux Cabernet Franc Germanyny Other Red Wines

By Body Type: Light Bodied Medium Bodied Full-Bodied

By Sweetness Level: Dry Semi-sweet Sweet

By Sales Channel: Modern Trade Grocery Stores Convenience Stores E-commerce Platforms Other Retail Formats

By Region: North America Europe APEJ Middle East & Africa Latin America Japan



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/160

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Red Wine market, presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Shiraz, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Barbera, Blaufränkisch, Bordeaux, Cabernet Franc, Gamany, Other Red Wines) Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, E-commerce Platforms, Retail Formats) Body Type (Light Bodied Red Wine, Medium Bodied Red Wine, Full-Bodied Red Wine) Sweetness Level (Dry Red Wine, Semi-sweet Red Wine, Sweet Red Wine) across six major regions.

Key Questions Covered in the Red Wine Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Red Wine sales grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the Red Wine demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2032?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Red Wine Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Rose Wine Demand: The rose wine market will record a modest CAGR and grow to a value of over US$ 3.2 billion in 2022. The pinot noir segment represents almost a third of the revenue share in the rose wine market by product type and it is expected to be worth more than US$ 935 million by the end of the forecast period.

White Wine Market Size: The global white wine market size surpassed a value of US$ 37 Bn by 2020. Manufacturers of white wines are focusing on incorporating new flavours catering to consumer requirements, a trend which is spurring constant innovations in white wine brews and formulations.

Fortified Wine Market Share: The global fortified wine market share is estimated to evolve at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. The market stands at US$ 13 billion in 2023 and is slated to reach US$ 25 billion by 2033-end. The adoption of dry wines is projected to rise at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Sparkling Wines Market Revenue: The global sparkling wines market revenue accounted for US$ 43 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 45.99 Billion in 2022. From 2022-2032, the market is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.9% to close in on a value of US$ 90 Billion by 2032.

Swine Feed Market Growth: Worldwide shipments of swine feed are projected to increase at 3.3% CAGR over the next ten years. The global swine feed market growth is thus expected to account for a valuation of US$ 175.9 billion by 2033-end, up from its current size of US$ 127 billion in 2023.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.