Sterilization Services Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Burden of Chronic Disease and Hospital Acquired Infections Drives Adoption

Sterilization describes a process that destroys or eliminates all forms of microbial life and is carried out in healthcare facilities by physical or chemical methods. Sterilization services are essential to ensure that medical and surgical instruments do not transmit infectious pathogens to patients. Thus, there is an increase in demand for these services worldwide.
Market Dynamics:
Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in burden of hospital acquired infections, increase in demand for sterilization agents and equipment, outbreak of COVID-19, and increase in number of surgical procedures worldwide are major factors expected to augment the growth of the global sterilization services market during the forecast period.
For instance, in May 2022, Sterigenics expanded its electron beam facility located in Indiana (US). The Sterigenics Columbia City plant offers crucial E-beam sterilization services to assist safeguard the security of pharmaceutical and medical devices utilized in the world's healthcare sector.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global sterilization services market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.
- It profiles key players in the global sterilization services market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global sterilization services market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global sterilization services market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Sterilization Services Market, By Method
- Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization
- Gamma Sterilization
- Steam Sterilization
- Electron Beam
- Radiation Sterilization
- Other Methods
Global Sterilization Services Market, By Business Type
- Contract Sterilization Services
- Sterilization Validation Services
Global Sterilization Services Market, By End User
- Medical Device Companies
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry
- Other End Users
Global Sterilization Services Market, By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles
- Steris Corporation
- Noxilizer Inc.
- Medistri SA
- Judd Medical Limited
- E-BEAM Services Inc.
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- Stryker Corporation (TSO3 Inc.)
- BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG
- B Braun Melsungen AG (B Braun Medical Ltd.)
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|157
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4092.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6268.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Rise in burden of chronic disease and hospital acquired infections
- Harmful effects of certain chemical agents
- Increase in demand for sterilization agents and equipment
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Global Sterilization Services Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Global Sterilization Services Market, By Method, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Sterilization Services Market, By Business Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Sterilization Services Market, By End User, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Global Sterilization Services Market, By Geography, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
