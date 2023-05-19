Microdermabrasion Devices Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Skin-Related Conditions Worldwide Drives Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Microdermabrasion is one of the most common nonsurgical cosmetic procedures performed across the world. It is a minimally invasive epidermal resurfacing procedure used to renew overall skin tone and texture.

While microdermabrasion devices are used to treat uneven skin tone or texture, photo aging, striae, melasma, and scars, including acne scars. Thus, there is an increase in demand for microdermabrasion devices across the globe.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing burden of skin-related conditions, growing geriatric population, increase in demand for microdermabrasion devices, and rise in usage or adoption of home microdermabrasion tool/device are major factors expected to propel the growth of the global microdermabrasion devices market.



For instance, in July 2021, PMD beauty announced the launch of its personal Microderm at the Fashion Institute, Chippendale. The device uses patented spinning disc technology embedded with aluminum oxide crystals, which gently removes the top layer of dull and dead skin. The device's vacuum suction also helps stimulate, activate, and rejuvenate the skin.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global microdermabrasion devices market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the microdermabrasion devices market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global microdermabrasion devices market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global microdermabrasion devices market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Type:

Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices

Crystal Microdermabrasion Devices

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Application:

Acne and Scars

Photo Damage

Anti-Aging

Hyperpigmentation

Stretch Marks

Other Applications

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Use

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

DermaSweep Inc.

Lifetrons Switzerland AG

Trophy Skin

Silk'n

HoMedics USA LLC

PMD Beauty

Dermaglow

ImageDerm Inc.

Clairderm Medical Aesthetics

Sylvan Company

Altair Instruments

Koninklijke Philips NV

Microderm GLO Skincare USA

Silhouet-Tone

Edge Systems LLC. (HydraFacial)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $517.61 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $886.57 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of skin-related conditions worldwide

Risk of microdermabrasion and social stigma among people

Rise in demand or adoption of microdermabrasion devices

Impact Analysis

4. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By End User, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Geography, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

