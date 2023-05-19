Microdermabrasion Devices Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Skin-Related Conditions Worldwide Drives Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Type, By Application, By End User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Microdermabrasion is one of the most common nonsurgical cosmetic procedures performed across the world. It is a minimally invasive epidermal resurfacing procedure used to renew overall skin tone and texture.
While microdermabrasion devices are used to treat uneven skin tone or texture, photo aging, striae, melasma, and scars, including acne scars. Thus, there is an increase in demand for microdermabrasion devices across the globe.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing burden of skin-related conditions, growing geriatric population, increase in demand for microdermabrasion devices, and rise in usage or adoption of home microdermabrasion tool/device are major factors expected to propel the growth of the global microdermabrasion devices market.
For instance, in July 2021, PMD beauty announced the launch of its personal Microderm at the Fashion Institute, Chippendale. The device uses patented spinning disc technology embedded with aluminum oxide crystals, which gently removes the top layer of dull and dead skin. The device's vacuum suction also helps stimulate, activate, and rejuvenate the skin.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global microdermabrasion devices market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.
- It profiles key players in the microdermabrasion devices market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global microdermabrasion devices market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global microdermabrasion devices market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Type:
- Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices
- Crystal Microdermabrasion Devices
Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Application:
- Acne and Scars
- Photo Damage
- Anti-Aging
- Hyperpigmentation
- Stretch Marks
- Other Applications
Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By End User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Home Use
Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Company Profiles
- DermaSweep Inc.
- Lifetrons Switzerland AG
- Trophy Skin
- Silk'n
- HoMedics USA LLC
- PMD Beauty
- Dermaglow
- ImageDerm Inc.
- Clairderm Medical Aesthetics
- Sylvan Company
- Altair Instruments
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Microderm GLO Skincare USA
- Silhouet-Tone
- Edge Systems LLC. (HydraFacial)
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|159
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$517.61 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$886.57 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Increasing prevalence of skin-related conditions worldwide
- Risk of microdermabrasion and social stigma among people
- Rise in demand or adoption of microdermabrasion devices
- Impact Analysis
4. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By End User, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market, By Geography, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
