Microneedle Flu Vaccine Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Sanofi, GC Pharma, Harro Hofliger, Micron Biomedical, Serrento Therapeutics & More

Drug delivery through the skin using transdermal patches has always been effective against viral infections and influenza. Transdermal drug delivery is primarily efficient through passive drug diffusion followed by drug development of transdermal delivery systems through various mechanisms of action such as iontophoresis and sonophoresis.
Moreover, pharmaceutical companies have focused on the development of microneedle vaccines because of their great utility for transdermal delivery of very large ionic and hydrophilic drug molecules. Some microneedles are made of a drug to be delivered to the body but are shaped into a needle so they will penetrate the skin. The microneedles range in size, shape, and function but are all used as an alternative to other delivery methods like the conventional hypodermic needle or other injection apparatus.
Microneedle patches are designed to precisely deliver drugs into the intradermal space, rich in immune cells, and provide a noninvasive and self-applicable vaccination approach, eliminating the need for hypodermic needles and trained medical personnel for vaccine administration.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing adoption of organic growth strategies, such as product launches by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.
For instance, in June 2021, Eclipse Foundation, a leading aesthetic and medical manufacturer, announced the launch of its new product MicroPen EVO, which is a medical-grade micro-needling device.
The increasing clinical trials of the microneedle flu vaccine by key players in the market to expand product portfolio is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Micron Biomedical, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company announced that it has begun trialing a microneedle-based measles-rubella vaccine in children.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market, By Product Type:
- Solid Microneedles
- Hollow Microneedles
- Coated Microneedles
- Dissolving Microneedles
Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market, By Vaccine:
- Trivalent Flu Vaccine
- Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine
Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market By Flu Type:
- Influenza A
- H1N1
- H3N2
- Influenza B
Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Sanofi
- GC Pharma
- Harro Hofliger
- CosMED Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd.
- Micron Biomedical, Inc.
- LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
- Micralyne, Inc.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
- TSRL, Inc.
- QUADMEDICINE
- Raphas Co., Ltd.
- Cutanos GmbH
- 3M
- NanoPass
- Corium, Inc.
- BD
- FluGen, Inc.
- MICRODERMICS INC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1547.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2373.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
