Microneedle Flu Vaccine Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Sanofi, GC Pharma, Harro Hofliger, Micron Biomedical, Serrento Therapeutics & More

Drug delivery through the skin using transdermal patches has always been effective against viral infections and influenza. Transdermal drug delivery is primarily efficient through passive drug diffusion followed by drug development of transdermal delivery systems through various mechanisms of action such as iontophoresis and sonophoresis.

Moreover, pharmaceutical companies have focused on the development of microneedle vaccines because of their great utility for transdermal delivery of very large ionic and hydrophilic drug molecules. Some microneedles are made of a drug to be delivered to the body but are shaped into a needle so they will penetrate the skin. The microneedles range in size, shape, and function but are all used as an alternative to other delivery methods like the conventional hypodermic needle or other injection apparatus.



Microneedle patches are designed to precisely deliver drugs into the intradermal space, rich in immune cells, and provide a noninvasive and self-applicable vaccination approach, eliminating the need for hypodermic needles and trained medical personnel for vaccine administration.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of organic growth strategies, such as product launches by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in June 2021, Eclipse Foundation, a leading aesthetic and medical manufacturer, announced the launch of its new product MicroPen EVO, which is a medical-grade micro-needling device.



The increasing clinical trials of the microneedle flu vaccine by key players in the market to expand product portfolio is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Micron Biomedical, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company announced that it has begun trialing a microneedle-based measles-rubella vaccine in children.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global microneedle flu vaccine market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global microneedle flu vaccine market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global microneedle flu vaccine market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global microneedle flu vaccine market

Detailed Segmentation:



Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market, By Product Type:

Solid Microneedles

Hollow Microneedles

Coated Microneedles

Dissolving Microneedles

Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market, By Vaccine:

Trivalent Flu Vaccine

Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine

Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market By Flu Type:

Influenza A

H1N1

H3N2

Influenza B

Global Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Sanofi

GC Pharma

Harro Hofliger

CosMED Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd.

Micron Biomedical, Inc.

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

Micralyne, Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

TSRL, Inc.

QUADMEDICINE

Raphas Co., Ltd.

Cutanos GmbH

3M

NanoPass

Corium, Inc.

BD

FluGen, Inc.

MICRODERMICS INC

