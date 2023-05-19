Oversized Cargo Transportation Global Market Report 2023: Expansion of the Construction Industry Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oversized Cargo Transportation Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oversized cargo transportation market is expected to grow from $191.25 billion in 2022 to $200.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The oversized cargo transportation market is expected to grow to $236.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Expansion of the construction industry is expected to propel the oversized cargo transportation market going forward. The construction industry refers to the industrial branch of manufacturing and trade related to building, repairing, renovating, and maintaining infrastructures.

Oversized cargo transportation is used in the construction industry to transport building equipment and pre-built containers, thus, an increase in the construction industry will propel the market growth. For instance, in 2021, according to Oxford Economics, a UK-based provider of global economic forecasting, and analysis, the global construction grew by 6.6% in 2021, and further, the global construction is expected to grow by 35% by 2030. Therefore, the expansion of the construction industry is driving the oversized cargo transportation market.

Technological Advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the oversized cargo transportation market. Major companies operating in the oversized cargo transportation market are focused on developing innovative transportation technology to strengthen their position.

For instance, in December 2020, Atlas LTA Advanced Technology, Ltd., an Israel-based aerospace engineering firm that manufactures aerostats, airships, and balloons, launched the 'ATLANT Cargo Airship' an innovative transportation technology. Its unique feature is that it is developed with unmanned cargo operation and adaptive mooring. It is a hybrid cargo airship that is capable of carrying up to 165 tons and range of 2,000 km with VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) capabilities and hybrid electric propulsion.



In August 2021, DSV Panalpina A/S, a Denmark-based supplier of logistics and transport solutions, acquired Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business from Agility, a Kuwait-based supply chain services firm, for $432.13 million. This acquisition enables DSV to become the global top third player in transport and logistics by creating a strong global position. Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) is a Kuwait-based provider of transport and logistics.



North America was the largest region in the oversized cargo transportation market in 2022. The regions covered in the oversized cargo transportation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the oversized cargo transportation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



