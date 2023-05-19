Business Process Management Software Market 2022-2028: Rising Automation and Shifting Organizational Work Process on the Cloud Drives Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Process Management Software Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business process management software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The rising automation and shifting organizational work process on the cloud is a major factor driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment of such software restrains its adoption in the MSMEs and start-ups.

The global business process management software market is segmented based on the type, application, and end-user. Based on the type, the market is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premise. Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into process management, process automation, content & document management, case management, and other solutions (including optimization management and application integrations). Based on end-user, the market is sub-segmented into g?v?rnm?nt & d?f?n??, ?F??, ?? & t?l???m, ?nd oth?r?.

Geographically, the global business process management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. India and China are the major contributing nations in this regional market owing to the shifting of manufacturing units from the western region towards these countries due to economical labor costs and easy availability of raw materials.

The major companies serving the global business process management software market include IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Dell Inc., ASG Technologies Group Inc., Tibco Software Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., among others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance-

SailPoint announced the launch of its customized workflows, automating identity security with no-code offerings in August 2021, to automate complex and repetitive tasks by creating a workflow from scratch or browsing through available templates to fit exact needs and connect seamlessly to a variety of other SaaS applications within the a cloud environment.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of their low code workflow product called Qntrl in April 2021. This product allows less technical support to drag and drop the components to finish its work. The company is aiming for developing regions with a product that requires less technical expertise than traditional business process management tools.

