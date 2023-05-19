Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Offshore Oil and Gas Projects Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military unmanned underwater vehicles market is expected to grow from $3.20 billion in 2022 to $3.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The military unmanned underwater vehicles market is expected to grow to $5.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The increase in the number of offshore oil and gas activities is expected to propel the growth of the military unmanned underwater vehicles market going forward. Offshore oil and gas activities refer to the development of oil fields and natural gas deposits under the ocean. Military unmanned underwater vehicles help offshore oil and gas activities through oceanic research, for purposes such as current and temperature measurement, hydrothermal vent detection, and ocean floor mapping.

For instance, according to the Energy Information Administration, a US-based principal agency of the U.S. federal statistical system, in 2020, offshore oil and natural gas production in the federal Gulf of Mexico accounted for about 15% of total U.S. crude oil production and about 2% of U.S dry natural gas production. Therefore, the increase in the number of offshore oil and gas activities is driving the growth of the military unmanned underwater vehicles market.



Development in scattered marine operations is a key trend gaining popularity in the military unmanned underwater vehicles market. Any action taken by maritime forces to acquire or seize command is referred to as a maritime operation projecting power from the water. Major companies operating in the military unmanned underwater vehicles are developing scattered marine operations to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in 2022, according to HII, a US-based shipbuilding company, the US Navy has chosen the REMUS 300 as its next-generation small unmanned undersea vehicle (SUUV). The REMUS 300 technology was intended to aid in the evolution of distributed marine operations by performing critical underwater functions.



In March 2020, Huntington Ingalls Industries, a US-based military shipbuilding company, acquired Hydroid from Kongsberg Maritime for USD 350 million. This acquisition of Hydroid by Kongsberg Maritime will increase HII's capacity to create unmanned and autonomous maritime systems. Kongsberg Maritime, Inc., a indirect subsidiary of Kongsberg, is a US-based company that helps to build autonomous underwater vessels and offers them to commercial and military markets.



North America was the largest region in the military unmanned underwater vehicles market in 2022. The regions covered in the military unmanned underwater vehicles report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the military unmanned underwater vehicles market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Kongsberg Maritime

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

Atlas Elektronik

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Boeing

General Dynamics Corporation

Gabri SRL

Eca Group

International Submarine Engineering

L3 Harris Technologies inc

Fugro

Oceaneering International Inc.

Bluefin Robotics

Riptide Autonomous Solutions LLC

