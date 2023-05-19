Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market to hit $ 3,368.12 Mn By 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3%

New York, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 2,279.93 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 3,368.12 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Industrial food cutting machines are used to process large amounts of food items including fruits, vegetables, meat, and others quickly and efficiently. Food cutting machines help in preparing foods by cutting or slicing fruits, vegetables, and meat into accurate shapes and sizes. The chopped food products are sent to restaurants, canteens, retail grocery stores, and fast-food restaurants among others for further processing.

The growing food & beverage industry is fueling the adoption of industrial food cutting machines. Food cutting machines tend to process large amounts of food items cleanly and quickly, as a result, the food & beverage industry is increasingly deploying industrial food cutting. Moreover, increasing government initiatives to boost the production of fruits, vegetables, and meat processing is contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2023, U.S. Department of Agriculture invested approximately USD 43 Million in Meat and Poultry Processing Research to increase the processing and production of meat products. Thus, the growing food & beverage industry along with favorable government initiatives is accelerating the growth of the market.

The integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to present significant growth opportunities for the industrial food cutting machines market. AI is expected to play a crucial role in monitoring production performance as a result of increased pressure on food manufacturers and distributors to provide high quality food products. AI automatically collects data on machinery performance, thereby increasing the productivity of the industry.





Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, the food slicer segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Food slicers allows users to obtain uniform portions of food products by setting the slice thickness. The growing utilization of industrial slicers to maintain product uniformity is driving the growth of the industrial food cutting machines market. As a result, food slicers play a crucial role in improving the quality of the food products, resulting in market growth.

Based on Technology, semi-automatic segment offered substantial shares to the global industrial food cutting machines market in the year 2022. Restaurants, canteens, fast-food joints are increasingly deploying industrial food cutting machines in order to serve customers according to their requirements. The increasing demand for customizable food products is accelerating the growth of the market. Semi-automatic industrial food cutting machines allows users to obtain food slices and pieces of accurate sizes and provides easy customization of the slices according to the requirements.

Based on Application, the fruits and vegetables segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The ability of industrial food cutting machines to cut accurate slices of fruits and vegetables without altering the natural qualities of the fruits, vegetables or any products is driving the growth of the market. Fruits and vegetable cutting machines comprises of a wide range of blades, slices, and dices that cut fruits and vegetables effectively and efficiently. Thus, the growing adoption of vegetable and fruit cutting machines in large industries is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on region, The North American region has been a major contributor to the growth of industrial food cutting machines market. The growing trend of frozen and packaged food products in the regions is driving the growth of the market. Changing consumer lifestyle has resulted in increased demand for instant and processed food products. Furthermore, technological advancements in industrial food cutting machines is accelerating the growth of the regional market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 3,368.12 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 5.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Brunner-Anliker AG, Buhler AG, Cheersonic, Dadaux, Deville Technologies, EMURA Food Cutter Machine Co. Ltd, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., Marel TREIF GmbH, Urschel Laboratories, Inc., Weber Maschinenbau GmbH By Product Type Food Dicers, Food Milling, Food Shredders, Food Slicers, and Others By Technology Automatic and Semi-Automatic By Application Fish, Fruits and Vegetables, Meat, Seafood, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Key Market Highlights

The global industrial food cutting machines market size is estimated to reach USD 3,368.12 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, industrial food cutting machines are divided based on the product type into food dicers, food milling, food shredders, food slicers, and others.

In the context of technology, the market is separated into automatic and semi-automatic.

Based on the application, the market is segregated into fish, fruits and vegetables, meat, seafood, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in industrial food cutting machines market.

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing demand for industrial food cutting machines in restaurants, canteens, quick service restaurants (QSR), and more is driving the growth of the market.

Rising demand for industrial cutting machines from the food & beverage industry, resulting in the growth of industrial food cutting machines market.

Growing meat processing industry is fueling the adoption of industrial food cutting machines.

Restraints

The high installation and maintenance costs associated with industrial food cutting machines is restraining the growth of the market.

The processing of food products such as fruits and vegetables strips away essential nutrients from fresh food items at the time of ultra-heat treatment processes, thereby hindering the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The integration of advanced technologies including ultrasonic technology is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the industrial food cutting machines market.

Recent Developments



In May 2021, Kanchan Metals Pvt. Ltd. introduced vertical tray lifting system for food processing industry consisting of crates, trays, and boxes to increase the productivity of the industry.

In September 2021, Quintus Technologies AB launched new High-Pressure Processing (HPP) systems with customized service solutions to enhance food quality and boost profitability.

List of Major Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Brunner-Anliker AG

Buhler AG

Cheersonic

Dadaux

Deville Technologies

EMURA Food Cutter Machine Co. Ltd

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jaymech Food Machines Ltd.

Marel TREIF GmbH

Urschel Laboratories, Inc.

Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Food Dicers

Food Milling

Food Shredders

Food Slicers

Others

By Technology Semi-Automatic Automatic

By Application

Fish

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat

Seafood

Others

Key Questions Covered in the Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Report

What is Industrial Food Cutting Machines?

- Industrial Food cutting machines are the equipment that are deployed in large scale industries for the processing of big quantities of foods products such as vegetables, fruits, seafood, meat, and others. The machines are deployed in restaurants, canteens, and quick services restaurants to obtain accurate sizes and shapes of the aforementioned food products.

What will be the potential market valuation for the industrial food processing machines market industry by 2030?

- The market for global industrial food processing machines is expected to reach USD 3,368.12 Million in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% due to the growing demand for frozen and package food products.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the industrial food processing machines market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

- The report consists of segments including product type, technology, and application. Each segment is projected to have the fastest-growing sub-segment being fueled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, the technology segment witnessed automatic industrial food cutting machines as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to its ability to offer ease and convenience to the user.

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness fastest-CAGR growth during the forecast period due to the growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of fresh, wholesome, additive-free, convenience foods such as chilled, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables among population.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/industrial-food-cutting-machines-market

