Container Weighing Systems Global Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2030: Stringent SOLAS Regulations Fuel Extensive Adoption of Container Weighing Systems

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container Weighing Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Container Weighing Systems estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ship, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Road segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $838.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Container Weighing Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$838.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$702.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$467 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

ATLAS WEIGHING PTY. LTD.

Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC

Bison Group Ltd.

Bromma

Conductix-Wampfler GmbH

Fairbanks Scales, Inc.

Flintec Group AB

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

Kistler-Morse Automation Limited

Lcm Systems Ltd.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Rice Lake Weighing Systems

Sherborne Sensors Limited

Strainstall UK Ltd

Tamtron Oy

Weightron Bilanciai Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Container Weighing Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent SOLAS Regulations Fuel Extensive Adoption of Container Weighing Systems

Growing Carrying Capacity of Container Ships Sheds Focus on Maritime Safety Regulations: Global Container Ship Fleet Capacity (In Million DWT) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Mixed Outlook for Global Container Trade Presents Mixed Bag of Opportunities and Challenges for Container Weighing Systems

Global Container Trade Volume (In Million TEUs) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2023

A Peek into Types of Weighing Solutions

SOLAS Update Prompts New Technological Innovations

New Regulations Bodes Well for Certified Truck Scales

On-Board Weighing Systems Gain Traction in Waste Industry

Blockchain Technology to Tackle Challenges of Complying with SOLAS VGM Regulations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inndrl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment