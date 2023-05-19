Global Biodegradable Polymers Strategic Business Report 2023: Expanding End-Uses for Biodegradable Polymers to Fuel Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Polymers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biodegradable Polymers estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Starch Compounds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polylactic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $826.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Biodegradable Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$826.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$682.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured) -
- Avantium NV
- BASF SE
- Biome Technologies PLC
- Biomer
- BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG
- CJ CheilJedang Corporation
- Corbion NV
- Danimer Scientific
- DIC Corporation
- Dow Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|209
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Biodegradable Polymers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Biodegradable Polymers
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding End-Uses for Biodegradable Polymers to Fuel Market Growth
- Persistent Rise in Demand from Packaging Industry to Spur Market Growth
- Innovations in Biodegradable Polymers-Based Packaging Materials
- Rising Demand for Biodegradable Polymers from Food Packaging Applications
- ComposTable Bags Demand to Boost Market Prospects
- Consumer Focus on Eco-Friendly Plastic Products Presents Opportunities for Biodegradable Polymers
- Biodegradable Polymers Find Use in Biomedical Applications
- Agriculture Industry Makes Use of Biodegradable Polymers
- Biodegradable Polymers to Play a Critical Role in Sustainable Environmental & Economic Development
- Next-Gen Biodegradable Polymers: A Potential Solution for the World's Plastic Problem
- With Government Promoting Green Procurement Policies, Market Poised to Benefit
- Consumer Goods: A Major Market for Biodegradable Polymers
- Numerous Benefits of Biodegradable Polymers Drive Use in Textile Industry
- PLA Finds Growing Use in Food Packaging and Frozen Items
- Biodegradability and Low Cost Among the Key Benefits Fueling Demand for Starch Blends
- PHA: Demand for High Quality Packaging Materials Spurs Demand
- Biodegradable Polymers to Replace Conventional Fracking Fluids
- Biodegradable Coatings: Potential in Store
- Biodegradable Polymers in Medical Sector: High Growth Opportunities
- Innovations to Boost Market Prospects
- Challenges Facing Biodegradable Polymers Market
- High Cost of Biodegradable Plastics Compared to Conventional Plastics
- Biodegradable Plastics Suffer from Performance-related issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8vnqh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment