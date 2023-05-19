Global Biodegradable Polymers Strategic Business Report 2023: Expanding End-Uses for Biodegradable Polymers to Fuel Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Polymers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biodegradable Polymers estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Starch Compounds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polylactic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $826.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR



The Biodegradable Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$826.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$682.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



An Introduction to Biodegradable Polymers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding End-Uses for Biodegradable Polymers to Fuel Market Growth

Persistent Rise in Demand from Packaging Industry to Spur Market Growth

Innovations in Biodegradable Polymers-Based Packaging Materials

Rising Demand for Biodegradable Polymers from Food Packaging Applications

ComposTable Bags Demand to Boost Market Prospects

Consumer Focus on Eco-Friendly Plastic Products Presents Opportunities for Biodegradable Polymers

Biodegradable Polymers Find Use in Biomedical Applications

Agriculture Industry Makes Use of Biodegradable Polymers

Biodegradable Polymers to Play a Critical Role in Sustainable Environmental & Economic Development

Next-Gen Biodegradable Polymers: A Potential Solution for the World's Plastic Problem

With Government Promoting Green Procurement Policies, Market Poised to Benefit

Consumer Goods: A Major Market for Biodegradable Polymers

Numerous Benefits of Biodegradable Polymers Drive Use in Textile Industry

PLA Finds Growing Use in Food Packaging and Frozen Items

Biodegradability and Low Cost Among the Key Benefits Fueling Demand for Starch Blends

PHA: Demand for High Quality Packaging Materials Spurs Demand

Biodegradable Polymers to Replace Conventional Fracking Fluids

Biodegradable Coatings: Potential in Store

Biodegradable Polymers in Medical Sector: High Growth Opportunities

Innovations to Boost Market Prospects

Challenges Facing Biodegradable Polymers Market

High Cost of Biodegradable Plastics Compared to Conventional Plastics

Biodegradable Plastics Suffer from Performance-related issues

