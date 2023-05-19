Global Data Center Market Size To Worth USD 565.49 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.3%

New York, United States , May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Center Market Size is to grow from USD 279.53 billion in 2022 to USD 565.49 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1843

The data center is a specialized facility used to store, manage, and process large amounts of digital data. It typically houses servers, networking equipment, storage systems, and other hardware and software components needed to run critical applications and services. Data centers are designed to provide high availability, scalability, and security, with features such as backup power supplies, redundant cooling systems, and advanced fire suppression technologies. They are used by organizations of all sizes and industries to support various business operations, from cloud computing and e-commerce to scientific research and financial transactions. With the growing demand for data-driven applications and services, data centers have become essential infrastructure for the digital economy.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on “ Global Data Center Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Infrastructure (IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Support Infrastructure, and Others), By Data Center Type (Colocation, Hyperscale, Edge, and Others), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Medium & Small Enterprises), By End-User Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1843

The mechanical infrastructure segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% during the forecast period.

Based on infrastructure type, the global data center market is segmented into IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, support infrastructure, and others. The mechanical infrastructure segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the data center market due to the increasing demand for cooling solutions to support the high-density computing requirements of hyper-scale data centers. This segment includes solutions such as cooling systems, air conditioning, and ventilation systems that help to maintain optimal temperature and humidity levels within the data center environment. The growing trend towards hyper-scale data centers and the increasing adoption of high-performance computing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are driving the demand for advanced mechanical infrastructure solutions.

The IT & telecommunication segment held the largest market share with more than 25.6% market share.

Based on the end-use industry, the global data center market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and others. IT & telecommunication segment held the largest market share. This is due to the industry's extensive use of data center infrastructure to support a broad range of applications and services, including cloud computing, big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The industry requires a robust and scalable infrastructure that can support the rapid growth of data and the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity. As a result, the IT & telecommunication industry is expected to continue to dominate the data center market in the foreseeable future.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1843

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8% over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the data center market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the growing demand for cloud-based services, big data analytics, and digital transformation initiatives across various industries in the region. Additionally, the increasing adoption of mobile devices, social media, and e-commerce platforms is generating vast amounts of data that require storage and processing in secure and reliable data center facilities. Furthermore, the region's large population, rising middle class, and expanding digital infrastructure create favorable conditions for the growth of the data center market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global data center market include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Technologies Inc., Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1843

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global data center market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Data Center Market, By Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Support Infrastructure

Others

Data Center Market, By Data Center Type

Colocation

Hyperscale

Edge

Others

Data Center Market, By Enterprises Size

Large Enterprises

Medium & Small Enterprises

Data Center Market, By End-User Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Data Center Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Hazardous Area Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cable Glands & Accessories, Measurement Devices, Control Products, Alarm Systems, Motors, Lighting Products, Others), By End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Transportation, Oil & gas, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Food & beverages, Energy & Power, Mining, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/hazardous-area-equipment-market

Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Traditional, Next-Generation), By Wafer Size (200 mm, 300 mm, and 450 mm), By End-Use (Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Telecommunication, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Data Centres, Military & Aerospace, Agriculture, Retail, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/non-volatile-memory-nvm-market

Global RF Interconnect Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (RF Cable, RF Cable Assembly, RF Coaxial Adapter, and RF Connector), By Frequency (Up to 6 GHz, up to 50 GHz, and Above 50 GHz), By End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/rf-interconnect-market

Global Radio Frequency Components Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Filters, Duplexer, Power Amplifiers, Antenna Switches, Modulators & Demodulators, and Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Military, and Wireless Communication), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/radio-frequency-components-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter