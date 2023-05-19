Global Mobile Data Traffic Strategic Business Report 2023: 5G to Remain at the Helm of Mobile Data Traffic Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Data Traffic: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mobile Data Traffic estimated at 84.1 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 603.5 Million Terabytes per Month by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.8% CAGR and reach 462.9 Million Terabytes per Month by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Social Networking segment is readjusted to a revised 26.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.7 Million Terabytes per Month, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.9% CAGR
The Mobile Data Traffic market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.7 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 143.8 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 21.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 319.2 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
- AT&T
- Bharti Airtel Limited
- China Mobile Limited
- China Telecom Corporation Limited
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
- KDDI Corp.
- KT Corp.
- NTT DoCoMo, Inc.
- Orange S.A.`
- SK Telecom
- Telefonica S.A.
- Telenor ASA
- Telstra Corporation Limited
- T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
- Vodafone Group Plc
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Induced Increased Smartphone Activity & Internet Dependence Boosts Growth of Mobile Traffic
- Emergence of Connectivity as Lifeline amid COVID-19 Boosts Mobile Data Traffic
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Mobile Data Traffic - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Mobile Data Traffic: An Introduction
- Percentage of Mobile Device Website Traffic Worldwide from 1st quarter 2018 to 1st quarter 2021
- Key Mobile Services Contributing to Data Traffic
- Mobile Devices Used
- Growth in Amount of Data Intensive Content Spur Growth
- Developing Regions Emerge as Key Markets
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication Service
- Select Stats
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2020
- Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2020
- Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2020
- Mobile Share of Daily Internet Time: 2015-2020
- Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type
- Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2021E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- 5G to Remain at the Helm of Mobile Data Traffic Growth
- Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025
- Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
- Influential 5G Trends & Mobile Data Traffic
- Expanding Smartphone User Base and Smartphone Shipments: A Key Reason Behind Exponential Data Traffic Growth
- Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021
- Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020
- Rise in Smartphone Connection Speed to drive mobile data traffic
- Global Average Mobile Network Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021
- Sizable Increase in Mobile Internet Subscriptions Bodes Well for Market Growth: Global Number of Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions (In Billions) for the Years 2016-2020
- Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach to Give a Boost to Mobile-Driven Website Traffic
- Covid-19 Induced Work-From-Home Trend and Demand for Stay-At-Home Entertainment Pushes Up Mobile Internet Use
- WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
- Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Drives Traffic
- Percentage of Mobile Retail Commerce Sales of Global Retail e-Commerce Sales: 2016 - 2021
- Mobile Phones Become an ideal option to Access Music, as Music Streaming Goes Mainstream
- Global Market for Music Streaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Mobile Gaming Becomes a Key Consumer of Mobile Data
- Global Opportunity for Mobile Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Mobile Gaming Spikes Up During Pandemic Restrictions
- Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm
- Rise in Video Streaming Services Drive Growth Mobile Data Traffic
- Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital Video in the US for 2018-2021
- Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as a High Growth Devices to Access OTT Services
- COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Growth in OTT Video Business
- Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Social Media Platforms Drive Traffic Volumes as User Base Increases
- Average Number of Social Media Accounts Per Person in Select Countries: 2020
- Number of Social Media Users Worldwide: 2016-2021
- Social Media Usage Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2020
- Leading Social Media Platforms by Number of Active Users: 2020
- Pandemic Drives App-Related Surge in Data Traffic
- COVID-19 Pandemic Gives M-Learning a Shot in the Arm
- Global Emission Concerns Heighten as Mobile Data Traffic Increases
- Notebooks Flock Back to High-Demand Days amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Notebook PC Shipments in Million: 2Q2019, 3Q 2019, 2Q 2020 and 3Q 2020
- COVID-19-Induced Renaissance in Demand Catches PC Makers Off-Guard
- App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth
- Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption
- Global Mobile Wallet Market (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic
- Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data
- Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise Environments Bodes Well
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2azve
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.