Global Mobile Data Traffic Strategic Business Report 2023: 5G to Remain at the Helm of Mobile Data Traffic Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Data Traffic: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Data Traffic estimated at 84.1 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 603.5 Million Terabytes per Month by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.8% CAGR and reach 462.9 Million Terabytes per Month by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Social Networking segment is readjusted to a revised 26.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.7 Million Terabytes per Month, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.9% CAGR



The Mobile Data Traffic market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.7 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 143.8 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 21.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 319.2 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

AT&T

Bharti Airtel Limited

China Mobile Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

KDDI Corp.

KT Corp.

NTT DoCoMo, Inc.

Orange S.A.`

SK Telecom

Telefonica S.A.

Telenor ASA

Telstra Corporation Limited

T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Induced Increased Smartphone Activity & Internet Dependence Boosts Growth of Mobile Traffic

Emergence of Connectivity as Lifeline amid COVID-19 Boosts Mobile Data Traffic

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mobile Data Traffic - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Mobile Data Traffic: An Introduction

Percentage of Mobile Device Website Traffic Worldwide from 1st quarter 2018 to 1st quarter 2021

Key Mobile Services Contributing to Data Traffic

Mobile Devices Used

Growth in Amount of Data Intensive Content Spur Growth

Developing Regions Emerge as Key Markets

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication Service

Select Stats

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2020

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2020

Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2020

Mobile Share of Daily Internet Time: 2015-2020

Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2021E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

5G to Remain at the Helm of Mobile Data Traffic Growth

Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Influential 5G Trends & Mobile Data Traffic

Expanding Smartphone User Base and Smartphone Shipments: A Key Reason Behind Exponential Data Traffic Growth

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020

Rise in Smartphone Connection Speed to drive mobile data traffic

Global Average Mobile Network Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021

Sizable Increase in Mobile Internet Subscriptions Bodes Well for Market Growth: Global Number of Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions (In Billions) for the Years 2016-2020

Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach to Give a Boost to Mobile-Driven Website Traffic

Covid-19 Induced Work-From-Home Trend and Demand for Stay-At-Home Entertainment Pushes Up Mobile Internet Use

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Drives Traffic

Percentage of Mobile Retail Commerce Sales of Global Retail e-Commerce Sales: 2016 - 2021

Mobile Phones Become an ideal option to Access Music, as Music Streaming Goes Mainstream

Global Market for Music Streaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Mobile Gaming Becomes a Key Consumer of Mobile Data

Global Opportunity for Mobile Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Mobile Gaming Spikes Up During Pandemic Restrictions

Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm

Rise in Video Streaming Services Drive Growth Mobile Data Traffic

Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital Video in the US for 2018-2021

Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as a High Growth Devices to Access OTT Services

COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Growth in OTT Video Business

Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Social Media Platforms Drive Traffic Volumes as User Base Increases

Average Number of Social Media Accounts Per Person in Select Countries: 2020

Number of Social Media Users Worldwide: 2016-2021

Social Media Usage Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2020

Leading Social Media Platforms by Number of Active Users: 2020

Pandemic Drives App-Related Surge in Data Traffic

COVID-19 Pandemic Gives M-Learning a Shot in the Arm

Global Emission Concerns Heighten as Mobile Data Traffic Increases

Notebooks Flock Back to High-Demand Days amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Notebook PC Shipments in Million: 2Q2019, 3Q 2019, 2Q 2020 and 3Q 2020

COVID-19-Induced Renaissance in Demand Catches PC Makers Off-Guard

App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth

Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption

Global Mobile Wallet Market (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic

Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data

Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise Environments Bodes Well

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2azve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.