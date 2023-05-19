Global Liquid Egg Market is set to reach a revenue of US$ 9,791.7 Million, at 6% CAGR during forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Report by Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the previous market survey reports, the net value of total liquid eggs sold globally in the year 2022 was US$ 5,095.3 Million. Experts at FMI estimate that the liquid eggs market could be worth around US$ 5,304 Million in 2023. Further, the market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 2033 to reach a valuation of US$ 9,791.7 Million.



Eggs in liquid form that are, ready-made, convenient to prepare, and healthful is a new customer favourite all over and have created a sustaining market around the world. Eggs are traditionally one of the popular meals consumed worldwide and the liquid egg industry is hoping to capitalize in this space.

The reasons propelling the rise of the global liquid egg market include expanding sustainable packaging alternatives, and the expansion of the food service. Recent product innovations in light of advancing pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are also poised to create higher demand for liquid eggs through 2033.

Key Takeaways:

The global demand for liquid eggs is poised to experience an absolute increment of US$ 4, 487.7 Million over the next ten years.

The overall market witnessed some downturn during the pandemic years and the average CAGR during the years 2018 to 2022 was 3.1%.

The United States is known for its higher consumption of liquid eggs in comparison to any other country. In 2022, the net value of total liquid eggs sold in the country was figured out to be 34% of the global value.

In Europe, Germany is the leading supplier of liquid eggs and contributed to nearly 15% of the global revenue share. Meanwhile, the consumption of liquid eggs in the United Kingdom is growing at a faster rate. The overall market in the United Kingdom is projected to capture an average CAGR of 9% through 2033.

In the Asia Pacific region, Japan and Australia contributed almost 1.3% and 1% of the global market share in 2022. While the demand for liquid eggs in China and India is expected to grow at an average rate of 8.9% and 7.8% respectively through 2033.

Based on the product type, whole eggs constitute the dominant segment which acquired a revenue share of 31% in 2022.

Among different sources for liquid egg production, the conventional segment contributed 59% of the demand in 2022.

Based on various forms of liquid eggs, the frozen segment is the most preferred category among consumers, which generated a 45% revenue share in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

With an expansion of small and middle-sized firms making liquid eggs accessible to consumers worldwide, the overall market is a fragmented one. However, despite very low entry hurdles, some market leaders continue to hold a sizable portion of the global market, putting more of an emphasis on new product releases. Moreover, expansion into new geographies and targeting younger consumers through digitization.

Some players operating in the market are Nest Fresh Eggs Inc., and Cargill, Incorporated. Ovostar Union NV, Global Food Group BV, Rose Acre Farms, Ready Egg Products Ltd, Bumble Hole Foods Limited, NewburgEgg Corp., Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc., D Wise Ltd., Vanderpol’s Eggs Ltd., Eggland, and others.

Market by Categorization:

By Product Type:

Whole Egg

Egg white

Egg Yolk

Scrambled mix

By Form:

Frozen

Refrigerated

By Source:

Conventional

Organic

Cage-free



By End-use Application:

Food Industry

Biotechnology

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement

Animal Nutrition

Other Applications

Retail Sales



By Sales Channel:

B2B

Ho-Re-Ca

B2C



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa



