Flash News: OKX Adds DOGE, BLUR and ADA to Dual Investment, Lists Love Hate Inu Spot Trading Pair

OKX Adds DOGE, BLUR and ADA to Dual Investment

OKX has announced the addition of three new tokens to its Dual Investment ecosystem. The new tokens include DOGE, BLUR and ADA, and they bring more opportunities for users to engage with the platform and choose from a wider range of Dual Investment options.

Dual Investment is an advanced product that allows users to potentially maximize their profits by choosing a major crypto pair to trade, such as BTC - USDT. By subscribing to a Dual Investment product, users can buy or sell an options contract and receive returns* in either of the cryptocurrencies - depending on their target price.

*Note: Returns are not guaranteed and may change without notice.

OKX Lists Love Hate Inu (LHINU) Spot Trading Pair

OKX is proud to announce that it has listed Love Hate Inu (LHINU) on its spot market. Deposits for LHINU were enabled on May 16 at 10:00 (UTC), and spot trading for LHINU via LHINU/USDT began on May 19 at 10:00 (UTC). LHINU withdrawals will be enabled on May 20 at 10:00 (UTC). For further details, click here .



LHINU is a vote-to-earn utility meme coin that fuels Love Hate Inu , which claims to be the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology. The platform combines its custom-built stake-to-earn and vote-to-earn mechanisms to incentivize participation.

