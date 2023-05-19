Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Global Market Report 2023: Featuring APG Pharma, Nipro PharmaPackaging, Merck & More

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global depyrogenated sterile empty vials market is expected to grow from $3.32 billion in 2022 to $3.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The depyrogenated sterile empty vials market is expected to grow to $4.40 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market. Infectious diseases refer to conditions caused by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi. Depyrogenated sterile vials are used for the storage of injectable medication involved in the treatment of infectious diseases. Additionally, depyrogenated sterile empty vials are also used for the collection of laboratory samples.

For instance, in March 2022, according to the key facts published in 2022 by the World Health Organization (WHO), a UN agency responsible for international public health, it is estimated that there will be 1.3 to 4.0 million cholera cases every year, with 21, 000 to 143, 000 global fatalities as a result of cholera. At the end of 2021, there were an estimated 38.4 million individuals living with HIV. Furthermore, an estimated 241 million malaria cases were reported globally in 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe will drive the growth of the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market. Major companies operating in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market are focused on incorporating advanced technologies in depyrogenated sterile empty vials for better quality and to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2021, Gerresheimer, a Germany-based manufacturer of pharmaceutical packaging launched Gx RTF injection vials at the Pharmapack, an event for pharmaceutical packaging, drug delivery, medical devices, and machinery in Paris, France.

The advanced vails are built from type I borosilicate glass and fulfill all current ISO standards and pharmacopeia criteria (USPh and Ph. Eur.). These are made in compliance with cGMP, then washed, put in trays, and sterilized. These are provided in various qualities such as Gx Elite, Gx Armor, and Gx Pharma Plus to satisfy industry quality requirements. These vials feature various filling and sealing technologies, and possible packaging options to provide sterile delivery, the highest quality standards, flexibility, and a simplified fill-and-finish process.



North America was the largest region in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market in 2022. The regions covered in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

