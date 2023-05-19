Global 3D Display Market Size To Grow USD 484.74 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 17.4%: Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Display Market Size is to grow from USD 97.46 billion in 2022 to USD 484.74 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period.

A 3D display refers to a display technology that enables the presentation of visual information in three dimensions. Unlike traditional displays, which are limited to two dimensions, 3D displays provide a more immersive and realistic viewing experience by creating an illusion of depth. This technology uses a combination of specialized software, hardware, and optics to create the effect of objects or images appearing to be solid and occupying space. There are several types of 3D display technologies, including stereoscopic displays, volumetric displays, and holographic displays. 3D displays are used in various fields, such as gaming, entertainment, design, engineering, and medical imaging, among others. The growing popularity of virtual and augmented reality technologies has also led to an increasing demand for high-quality 3D displays.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 133 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global 3D Display Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Volumetric Display, Stereoscopic Display, and Head Mounted Display), By Technology (Digital Light Processing, Plasma Display Panel, Organic LED, and Light Emitting Diode), By Application (Television, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, Head Mounted Display, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032"

The head mounted display (HMD) is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global 3D display market is segmented into (volumetric display, stereoscopic display, and head mounted display. The head mounted display (HMD) segment in the 3D display market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for virtual and augmented reality applications in the gaming and entertainment industry. The high resolution and immersive display offered by HMDs make them ideal for applications such as gaming, simulation, and training. Additionally, advancements in display technologies and the availability of low-cost HMDs are expected to further boost market growth in the coming years. As a result, the HMD segment is expected to witness significant growth and emerge as a major contributor to the 3D display market.

The television segment held the largest market share with more than 32.6% market share.

Based on application, the global 3D display market is segmented into television, smartphones, monitor, mobile computing devices, projectors, head mounted display, and others. The television segment held the largest market share in 2022, due to the increasing demand for immersive and high-quality visual experiences in the entertainment industry. The growing popularity of 3D movies and the increasing adoption of 3D technology in sports broadcasting are further driving the demand for 3D televisions. Additionally, advancements in display technologies and the availability of low-cost 3D displays have made 3D televisions more accessible to consumers, further boosting the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 20.7% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the 3D display market due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing investments in research and development, and the rising demand for high-quality visual experiences. The region is home to several emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, which are major contributors to the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of 3D displays in the entertainment industry, gaming applications, and medical imaging is expected to further fuel market growth in the region. Additionally, the availability of low-cost 3D displays and increasing investments in infrastructure development are expected to boost market growth in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global 3D display market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Innolux Corporation, HannStar Display Corporation, Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., and Planar Systems, Inc.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global 3D display market based on the below-mentioned segments:

3D Display Market, By Product

Volumetric Display

Stereoscopic Display

Head Mounted Display

3D Display Market, By Technology

Digital Light Processing

Plasma Display Panel

Organic LED

Light Emitting Diode

3D Display Market, By Application

Television

Smartphones

Monitor

Mobile Computing Devices

Projectors

Head Mounted Display

Others

3D Display Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



