Intelligent Process Automation Global Market Report 2023: Hyper-Automation Set to Make Waves in $14 Billion Industry

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Process Automation Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intelligent process automation market is expected to grow from $12.59 billion in 2022 to $14.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The intelligent process automation market is expected to reach $24.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Rising automation in various industries is expected to propel the growth of the intelligent process automation market going forward. Automation refers to technology applications where human input is minimized. Intelligent process automation is used in various industries to automate repeatable business functions and improve workforce productivity and performance.

For instance, in August 2020, according to Windward Studios LLC, a US-based company that provides document automation and reporting software, global spending on marketing automation is increasing by 14% yearly. It is expected to reach $25 billion by 2023. By 2022, robots are expected to automate 42% of the time spent on manufacturing processes. Therefore, rising automation in various industries is driving the growth of the intelligent process automation market.



The adoption of hyper-automation is a key trend gaining popularity in the intelligent process automation market. Major market players are creating innovative technologies to sustain their position in the intelligent process automation market.

In March 2022, SS & C Technologies Holdings, Inc., a US-based technology company specializing in cloud-based software and solutions for the financial and healthcare industries, acquired Blue Prism Group PLC for $1.6 billion (£1.25 billion). This acquisition helps SS&C Technologies expand its product portfolio in the field of intelligent process automation and service to the financial and healthcare sectors and service reach Europe. Blue Prism Group PLC is a UK-based technology company pioneering in robotics and intelligent process automation systems.



North America was the largest region in the intelligent process automation market in 2022. The regions covered in the intelligent process automation report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the intelligent process automation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for intelligent process automation ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The intelligent process automation market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Offering: Platform; Solution; Services

2) By Technology: Natural Language Processing; Machine and Deep Learning; Neural Networks; Virtual Agents; Mini Bots and RPA; Computer Vision; Other Technologies

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; SMEs

4) By Deployment Mode: On Premises; Cloud

5) By Vertical: BFSI; Telecommunications and IT; Manufacturing and Logistics; Media and Entertainment; Retail and eCommerce; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Other Verticals



Companies Mentioned: HCL Technologies; Pegasystems Inc; Virtual Operations; Atos SE; Happiest Minds Technologies



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery format: PDF, Word and Excel Data Dashboard.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.46 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $24.67 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Intelligent Process Automation Market Characteristics



3. Intelligent Process Automation Market Trends And Strategies



4. Intelligent Process Automation Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Intelligent Process Automation Market Size And Growth



6. Intelligent Process Automation Market Segmentation

7. Intelligent Process Automation Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Intelligent Process Automation Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

HCL Technologies

Pegasystems Inc

Virtual Operations

Atos SE

Happiest Minds Technologies

Cognizant

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Wipro Limited

CGI Inc

Infosys Limited

Accenture plc

UiPath

Genpact Ltd

Tata Consultancy Services

Capgemini SE

IBM Corporation

NICE Ltd

WorkFusion Inc

Automation Anywhere Inc

Hyper Labs Inc

AutomationEdge Technologies

Kofax Inc

Sutherland Global Services Inc

ExlService Holdings Inc

Avanade Inc

SAP SE

Mindtree Limited

Cisco Systems Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m73pgv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment