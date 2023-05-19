Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2028F: Rising New Product Offerings & Increasing Online Presence of Key Brands Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Product Type (Built-in Ovens & Microwaves, Built-in Hobs, Built-in Dishwashers, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global built-in kitchen appliances market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period on account of rising new product offerings by market players, increasing online presence of built-in kitchen appliances brands, etc.



Built-in appliances are kitchen appliances that are built-in into the kitchen cabinetry or walls, providing a seamless, integrated look for modern kitchens. They cannot be moved because they are permanent fixtures in the kitchen.



Built-in kitchen appliances are gaining popularity among consumers since they offer sleek and minimalist designs and are easy to keep tidy and clean. Because of its seamless construction, a built-in kitchen has fewer spaces where dirt and dust can accumulate, making it easier to clean and more hygienic.

Also, these products are energy efficient and durable. Also, more and more homes and apartments are being constructed with living rooms and kitchenettes merged. A more attractive design guarantees that the kitchenette doesn't interfere with the rest of the living space.

Moreover, the ability to position integrated appliances precisely where they are required in the kitchen is one of their key advantages. These factors are prompting consumers to purchase built-in kitchen appliances.



Rising Awareness Among Consumers Fueling the Market Growth



Built-in kitchen appliances are gaining popularity among consumers. Built-in kitchen appliance brands are adopting several marketing strategies to attract more consumers.

For instance, in 2022, Whirlpool showcased its latest appliance innovations at the Pacific Coast Builders' Conference in San Francisco. The showcased product line consists of NEW KitchenAid 29.4 Cu. Ft. 48" Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser, JennAir 30" Panel-Ready Built-In Column Freezer, and Whirlpool 5.3 Cu. Ft. Electric 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven.

These strategies are spreading awareness among consumers regarding the presence of such technological products in the market and prompting consumers to purchase them, thus contributing to the overall sales of built-in kitchen appliances worldwide.



Wide Offerings By Market Players Aiding the Market Growth



Consumers are increasingly looking for a wide variety of options to attain good quality products. Therefore, the built-in appliances market players are emphasizing launching products to expand their product portfolio and expand their consumer base. For instance, in 2022, Samsung Electronics launched its collection of new Bespoke product lines in Europe.

The new product line consists of the Bespoke AIT laundry lineup, the Bespoke AIT Oven, and the Bespoke Infinite Line. Similarly, in 2022, Crompton launched its new built-in kitchen appliance products in Pune, India. The product line consists of 38 models consisting of chimneys, gas hobs, built-in ovens, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers.

Therefore, to cater to the increasing demand, built-in kitchen appliances market players are focusing on launching new products and expanding their product portfolio. These factors are anticipated to further enhance the market growth of the built-in kitchen appliances market in the forecast period.



Changing Consumer Preferences Boosting the Market Growth



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need for Compact Space

Advanced Technology

Wide Variety of Options by Market Players

Challenges

High Prices

Difficult to Repair than Freestanding Counterparts

Market Trends & Developments

Rising Demand for Modular Kitchen

Growing Distribution Channels

Unique Marketing Strategies

Increasing Demand from Food Industry

Rising Consumer Awareness

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global built-in kitchen appliances market.

AB Electrolux

LG Electronics Inc.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Whirlpool Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Haier Group

Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Limited

Miele & Cie. KG

Hafele SE & Co KG

Report Scope:



Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product Type:

Built-in Ovens & Microwaves

Built-in Hobs

Built-in Dishwashers

Built-in Refrigerators

Built-in Hoods

Built-in Ranges

Others

Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct/Distributor Sales

Multi-Branded Stores

Exclusive Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

