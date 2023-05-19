Europe Aircraft Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028 - Increasing Trend Toward Original Equipment Manufacturers' (OEMs) Services

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Aircraft Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) Market By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft), By Component (Engine MRO, Avionics MRO, Airframe MRO, Cabin MRO, Landing Gear MRO, Others), By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Aircraft Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) Market is forecast to grow at a steady rate on account of the increasing trend toward digitization in the maintenance industry.



A necessary and inevitable component of every business is the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. A properly maintained aircraft or one of its parts can assist its businesses in avoiding serious threats to its operation. Therefore, many organizations in the aviation sector concentrate primarily on developing suitable business processes and infrastructure.

Airbus, Boeing, and other manufacturing companies are driven to boost production levels and provide maintenance services for their aircraft as a result of the growing demand for air travel in Europe. There are several factors that are expected to drive Europe aircraft MRO market expansion, including rapid urbanization, rising economies, particularly in emerging nations, as well as a rise in business and tourism travel.

Europe is the world's most visited place, accounting for more than 682 million domestic travelers in 2019. It is anticipated that air travel in Europe will grow in the upcoming years. External factors such as fleet size, aircraft utilization, and air traffic volumes will have a significant impact on the industry.

Additionally, it is influenced by large investments in original equipment manufacturer services. As a result, the fleet size of existing aircraft is growing.



Increasing Demand for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Services



The need for airline MRO services is rising along with the aviation industry's recent rapid expansion. The emerging economies in Europe place a strong emphasis on offering MRO services to both commercial and military aircraft manufacturers.

The adoption of aircraft maintenance services is being driven by aviation infrastructure, economic growth, and an increase in passenger volume.

Additionally, a growing middle-class population is the primary driver of the increase in air travel, which is raising demand for aircraft MRO services in the Europe region. Germany and France dominate the region, owing to its established MRO hubs and increasing number of passenger visits, thereby driving the Europe aircraft MRO services across the region.



Advancements in Digital Technology



Generally, maintenance expenses in the aviation sector are higher than fuel expenses. Airlines need to adopt digital technology platforms to track physical problems such as engines and cockpit controls in real-time, which will help them plan maintenance procedures due to the steep increase in maintenance expenses.

This enables them to create a continuous stream of data flowing through various supply chain levels. Data-driven technologies such as data analytics, which aid in tracking aircraft MRO activities in real-time, will also improve the crew and passenger air travel experience. These technologies easily conduct checks and perform necessary maintenance and repairs on the aircraft.

Owing to all these factors, Europe aircraft MRO market is anticipated to grow in upcoming years.



Increasing trend toward Original Equipment Manufacturers' (OEMs) services



OEM manufacturers are considering MRO as a major source of revenue in the aircraft maintenance market. OEMs have experience constructing aircraft fleets and are leveraging this position to generate more income through aftermarket services.

As a result, there will be more delays in service and maintenance due to fewer organizations which can hamper the growth of the aircraft MRO market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe Aircraft MRO Market.

AAR Corp.

Barnes Group Inc

GE Aviation

FLTechnics, UAB.

Safran SA

Lufthansa Technik

Delta TechOps

Rolls-Royce plc.

Collins Aerospace

Bombardier Inc.

Report Scope:



Europe Aircraft MRO Market, By Aircraft Type:

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Europe Aircraft MRO Market, By Component:

Engine MRO

Avionics MRO

Airframe MRO

Cabin MRO

Landing Gear MRO

Others

Europe Aircraft MRO Market, By End User:

Commercial

Military

Aviation

Europe Aircraft MRO Market, By Country:

Europe

Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Poland

Slovakia

Netherland

Norway

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tln7nd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.