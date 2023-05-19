Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Strategic Business Report 2023: Progressive Growth in Electric Vehicles Sales Instigates Fast-Paced Expansion

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline estimated at US$31 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (E-CVT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$43.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Transmission (AT) segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 12.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

BorgWarner, Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

GKN PLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $95.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline

Robust Growth Projected for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market

Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Progressive Growth in Electric Vehicles Sales Instigates Fast-Paced Expansion in Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market

Breakdown of Electric Vehicle Sales (in %) by Vehicle Type for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Electric Vehicle Sales as a % of Total Vehicle Sales by Country for the Year 2018

Top 3 Markets by Total Electric Vehicle Sales for the Year 2018

Policies Bear Major Influence on EV Sales, Giving Impetus to Driveline Market Growth

Electric Vehicle Related Policies in Selected Regions

Substantial Cost Reductions in EV Ecosystem Encourage Driveline Market

Robust Spending on EV Charging Infrastructure Favors Driveline Market Expansion

Global Demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Energy in Billion kWH by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Active Involvement of Private Sector Augments Market Prospects

Technology Advancements and Innovations Bolster EV Drivetrain Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

