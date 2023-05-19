Global 5G Radio Access Network Market to 2030: Increasing Demand for Low Latency Bandwidth Connection Drives Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Radio Access Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Architecture Type, By Deployment, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G radio access network market size is expected to reach USD 57.13 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Nokia

Rakuten Symphony Singapore Pte. Ltd

Intel Corporation

Samsung

Verizon

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Vmware, Inc.

Radio access networks (RAN) comprise wireless telecommunications systems, including antennas and base stations, to provide high performing 5G network solutions. It utilizes 5G radio frequency division duplex (FDD) frequencies to connect individual devices through radio connections providing wireless connectivity.



The increasing demand for low latency bandwidth connection and increased focus on research and development activities by key organizations are some of the factors fueling the market growth. This high market size is attributable to the growing deployment of private 5G RAN and core equipment across several use cases. These use cases include smart cities, remote surgeries, enterprises, wireless cameras, industrial robotics, and autonomous vehicles.



RAN encompasses different types, viz. evolved universal terrestrial RAN (E-UTRAN), Universal Radio Access Network (UTRAN), Virtualized Radio Access Network (VRAN), and Open Radio Access Network (ORAN), among others.

The robust deployment of a 5G radio access network (RAN) with several small cells and macrocell base stations worldwide is propelling the growth of the market. The RAN base stations within a public mobile network are connected to a public mobile core network through microwave or fiber cables to aggregate signals. The latest RANs offer controllers utilizing software-defined networks (SDN), allowing them to control cellular device capacity and coverage.



The trend of deploying centralized RAN and virtual RAN (VRAN) is rapidly increasing among mobile network operators (MNOs) and network service providers to reduce overall infrastructure costs and network complexities. Rapidly evolving RAN technologies have enabled several key telecom operators and end-use customers to deploy the virtualized network to diminish overall operating expenses.

5G Radio Access Network Market Report Highlights

Radio access networks comprise wireless telecommunications systems, including antennas and base stations, to provide high performing 5G network solutions.

The robust deployment of a 5G radio access network (RAN) with several small cells and macrocell base stations worldwide is propelling the growth of the market

The trend of deploying centralized RAN and virtual RAN (VRAN) is rapidly increasing among mobile network operators (MNOs) and network service providers to reduce overall infrastructure costs and network complexities

In terms of components, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the market and expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2030

The 5G ORAN market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.4% within the architecture type, during the forecast period

In terms of deployment, the outdoor deployment of 5G RAN is expected to dominate in 2021, gaining a market share of more than 60%

The enterprise segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.4% within the end-user of the 5G RAN market during the forecast period

The primary source markets for 5G RAN are the U.S., Japan, China, India, the U.K., Canada, Germany, France, and Brazil. The U.S. will be the primary source market for 5G RAN companies

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $57.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.6. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market - PEST Analysis

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market Component Outlook

4.1. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market, By Component Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Antennas

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.3. MIMO

4.2.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.4. Beamforming

4.2.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.5. Others

4.2.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Radio Unit

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Baseband Units

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.6. Others

4.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Managed Services

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Consulting Services

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Professional Services

4.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.3. Planning & Design Services

4.4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.4. Integration & Validation Services

4.4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.5. Deployment Services

4.4.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.6. Optimization and Performance Improvement Services

4.4.5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market Architecture Type Outlook

5.1. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market, By Architecture Type Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. CRAN

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. VRAN

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. ORAN

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market Deployment Outlook

6.1. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market, By Deployment Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Indoor

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Outdoor

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market End-user Outlook

7.1. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market, By End-user Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2. Telecom Operators

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Enterprises

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging, Niche Players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021

9.4. Company Analysis Tools

9.4.1. Market Position Analysis

9.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d40xey

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment