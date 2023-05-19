United States Textile and Clothing Import Trends Report 2023 with Insights into the USA's Top Ten Foreign Suppliers

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in US Textile and Clothing Imports, February 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2023 update contains analysis and insight into the USA's top ten foreign suppliers of textiles and clothing in 2022, along with more specific information on US imports of cotton dresses, cotton knitted shirts, cotton non-knitted (woven) shirts, cotton skirts, cotton trousers, cotton underwear, man-made fibre bras, man-made fibre dresses, man-made fibre knitted shirts, man-made fibre skirts and man-made fibre trousers.

The report also includes an outlook for 2023 and beyond, and a statistical appendix containing data on exchange rates and US imports of cotton coats, cotton pile towels, denim trousers, cotton and man-made fibre baby garments, other cotton apparel, and wool coats. In 2022 US textile and clothing imports rose in value to reach a record high for the second consecutive year, and also increased to a second consecutive record high in terms of volume.

Within the 2022 total, US imports of apparel and fabrics rose in volume terms to their highest levels on record. Imports of yarn rose to their third highest level on record although they remained below the levels seen in 2005 and 2006. Imports of made-up textiles, by contrast, declined but they were still at their second highest level on record.

The average price of US textile and clothing imports rose in 2022, reflecting a significant jump in the average price of US clothing imports. However, the average price of US textiles and clothing imports in 2022 was still at its second lowest level on record as the rise followed ten consecutive years of decline.

The average price of US textile imports, meanwhile, declined. In terms of fibre type, man-made fibres continued to dominate US textile and apparel imports as a whole, and man-made fibre products accounted for the largest share of US clothing imports in 2022 for the ninth consecutive year. China remained by far the USA's biggest textile and clothing supplier but its share of total US textile and clothing imports declined in volume terms and in value terms.

Of the other nine supplying countries which ranked among the leading ten, there were double digit increases in US textile and clothing imports from all nine countries in value terms and there were double digit increases in US textile and clothing imports from five of these countries in volume terms.

The fastest growth in value terms was in US textile and clothing imports from Nicaragua, followed by those from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Vietnam and Honduras. But growth was more moderate in the case of US textile and clothing imports from India, Mexico and Pakistan.

