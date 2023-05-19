Global Outdoor Furniture Market Report: Sector is Expected to Reach $73.08 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7%

Dublin, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Wood, Plastic, Metal), By End-use (Commercial, Residential), By Region (APAC, North America, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global outdoor furniture market size is expected to reach USD 73.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Brown Jordan, Inc.

Keter

Agio International Company, LLC.

Lloyd Flanders, Inc.

Barbeques Galore

Century Furniture LLC.

Aura Global Furniture

Kimball International Inc.

The growing real estate industry and rising urban population are the key factors driving the industry. Moreover, increasing per capita and disposable income levels play an important role in fueling industry growth.

Furthermore, improved consumer spending power and a growing trend of traveling have resulted in an increasing number of tourists across the world. Wealthy residential shoppers choose higher-quality outdoor furniture and more fashionable decorative items that extend living spaces into the outdoors.



Digital sales networks are now playing an important role in the development of the retail and furniture industries in the age of digitization. Online channels offer a diverse variety of brands at competitive prices, drawing a larger customer base and stimulating the growth of the outdoor furniture industry. Constant innovations and the growing trend of intense colors further support the demand for these products.

According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association's 2021 Design Trends Report, residential professionals seek innovation with hardware and accessories the most. About 17% of survey respondents, mainly designers and specifiers, specifically wished for more interesting hardware, such as new styles, colors, and designs.



An increasing number of people have shown the desire for a relaxing and comfortable outdoor seating experience, which is driving the demand for premium furniture for open spaces in residential as well as commercial settings. Lloyd Flanders, Inc.-a Michigan-based premium outdoor furniture company-provides distinctive, woven outdoor furniture that has been featured in music, movies, and television.

Growing awareness regarding widespread deforestation and environmental conservation has been driving the adoption of eco-friendly outdoor furniture. The demand for outdoor furniture that is made from recyclable materials is encouraging companies to expand their sustainable product lines for home decor, corporate offices, co-working spaces, and contract furniture service providers.



Although many furniture shops were shut due to the pandemic, others saw a rise in online orders. Although stores stayed closed to consumers, several retailers started providing delivery or curbside pickup. Other retailers responded to store closures by launching online showrooms.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $46.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $73.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Outdoor Furniture Market Report Highlights

These products are available in various lengths, designs, finishes, diameters, quality, and price ranges. Many players are also offering products that are made from a combination of two materials

The wood segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

The capacity of wooden outdoor furniture to withstand harsh climatic conditions including rain, dust, solid particles, and extreme temperatures has encouraged people to buy wooden outdoor furniture

In addition, there is a considerable need for outdoor furniture made of upholstery fabrics, teak wood, eucalyptus, and premium metals to adorn outdoor spaces

The residential segment held the largest revenue share due to the rise in home improvement projects during the pandemic

With most people working and studying remotely, homes became the main focus of renovations during this time. Many consumers turned their backyards and gardens into relaxing and comfortable spaces, spurring the demand for suitable outdoor furniture

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Outdoor Furniture Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Outdoor Furniture Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry Opportunities

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Roadmap of the Outdoor Furniture Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Outdoor Furniture Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Material Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Wood

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Plastic

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Metal

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Outdoor Furniture Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Commercial

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Residential

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Outdoor Furniture Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hw233j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment